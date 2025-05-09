Analyst Takes Tactic to Avoid Jinxing Dream Oilers-Leafs Cup Final

Many hockey fans dream of a Stanley Cup Final featuring two Canadian teams. If that Final happens to be the Edmonton Oilers versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, it would be a marketing dream for the NHL. Auston Matthews vs. Connor McDavid? Yes, please. Leon Draisaitl vs. Mitch Marner? Sounds good. Zach Hyman coming back to face his old team? Drama personified…

There are so many storylines that can be told in a matchup like this, the series would sell itself. And, knowing that the odds are starting to favor that kind of scenario playing out, one television host and NHL analyst has taken an interesting approach to making sure he doesn’t jinx it.

Sid Seixeiro ironically tweeted on X (formerly Twitter):

“I will not tweet about an Oilers/Leafs Final. I will not tweet about an Oilers/Leafs Final. I will not tweet about an Oilers/Leafs Final. I will not tweet about an Oilers/Leafs Final. I will not tweet about an Oilers/Leafs Final.”

I will not tweet about an Oilers/Leafs Final.

I will not tweet about an Oilers/Leafs Final.

I will not tweet about an Oilers/Leafs Final.

I will not tweet about an Oilers/Leafs Final.

I will not tweet about an Oilers/Leafs Final. — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) May 9, 2025

Both teams hold a 2-0 series lead in their respective second-round matchups. The Maple Leafs won two games at home in Toronto to go up in their series with the Florida Panthers, while the Edmonton Oilers took two in a row in Vegas to lead their series against the Golden Knights 2-0.

The Oilers have become favorites in terms of odds to win the Stanley Cup, seeing as experts aren’t confident Vegas can win both games in Edmonton and the Oilers are seemingly finding their stride as a team. Their depth has stepped up in a big way and McDavid and Draisaitl both hinted the team hasn’t even found their top gear yet.

McDavid Matthews in the Stanley Cup Final?

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, have looked solid. While they suffered a bit of a setback with Anthony Stolarz seemingly suffering a concussion, they are arguably playing their best playoff hockey in the Matthews and Mitch Marner era.

Could this be the Stanley Cup Final that NHL fans finally get after years of wishing for it? It’s far too early to make that call right now, but things are starting to trend in that direction.

Next: Nicolas Roy Will Have Hearing for Cross-Checking Oilers’ Frederic