Connect with us

Edmonton Oilers

Analyst Takes Tactic to Avoid Jinxing Dream Oilers-Leafs Cup Final

The odds-makers are starting to trend toward an Oilers vs. Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Final. One analyst ironically tried not to jinx it.

Many hockey fans dream of a Stanley Cup Final featuring two Canadian teams. If that Final happens to be the Edmonton Oilers versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, it would be a marketing dream for the NHL. Auston Matthews vs. Connor McDavid? Yes, please. Leon Draisaitl vs. Mitch Marner? Sounds good. Zach Hyman coming back to face his old team? Drama personified…

There are so many storylines that can be told in a matchup like this, the series would sell itself. And, knowing that the odds are starting to favor that kind of scenario playing out, one television host and NHL analyst has taken an interesting approach to making sure he doesn’t jinx it.

Sid Seixeiro ironically tweeted on X (formerly Twitter):

“I will not tweet about an Oilers/Leafs Final. I will not tweet about an Oilers/Leafs Final. I will not tweet about an Oilers/Leafs Final. I will not tweet about an Oilers/Leafs Final. I will not tweet about an Oilers/Leafs Final.”

Both teams hold a 2-0 series lead in their respective second-round matchups. The Maple Leafs won two games at home in Toronto to go up in their series with the Florida Panthers, while the Edmonton Oilers took two in a row in Vegas to lead their series against the Golden Knights 2-0.

The Oilers have become favorites in terms of odds to win the Stanley Cup, seeing as experts aren’t confident Vegas can win both games in Edmonton and the Oilers are seemingly finding their stride as a team. Their depth has stepped up in a big way and McDavid and Draisaitl both hinted the team hasn’t even found their top gear yet.

McDavid Matthews NHL protection
McDavid Matthews in the Stanley Cup Final?

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, have looked solid. While they suffered a bit of a setback with Anthony Stolarz seemingly suffering a concussion, they are arguably playing their best playoff hockey in the Matthews and Mitch Marner era.

Could this be the Stanley Cup Final that NHL fans finally get after years of wishing for it? It’s far too early to make that call right now, but things are starting to trend in that direction.

Next: Nicolas Roy Will Have Hearing for Cross-Checking Oilers’ Frederic

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

More News

PuckPedia NHL Trade Talk

Discover more from NHL Trade Talk

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading