Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs Not Ruling Stolarz Out for Game 2 vs. Panthers
Anthony Stolarz is back with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the coach hasn’t ruled him out of playing Game 2 versus the Panthers.
Amazingly, Anthony Stolarz might be well enough to return for Game 2 of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. Head coach Craig Berube told the media on Tuesday, “”He’s doing well. He’s here. He’s doing good.” When asked if Stolarz will he be available tomorrow night for Game 2, Berube responded, “We’ll see. Don’t know that yet.” Does he have a concussion? “Don’t know that either.”
Berube also said that even if Stolarz doesn’t play, the Leafs won’t be focused on retribution for the hit, nor for the fact that Sam Bennett is not receiving supplemental discipline from the NHL Department of Player Safety for the elbow.
“Play hard and physical. They do what they do. Again, that’s up to the refs and the league. We’re going to be disciplined … You go out and think you’re going to get back at Bennett and you end up in the penalty box and we don’t need that.”
Bennett Says He Wasn’t Intending to Hit Stolarz
Bennett spoke with the media on Tuesday and said he reached out to his good after the collision. He added:
“I heard that he went to the hospital last night and Stolie’s a good friend of mine. Reached out to him and he responded… never want to see an injury like that. From my point of view I’m just taking a puck to the net I didn’t even know we made contact until after.”
Berube also said that if Stolarz can’t play, he has faith in Joseph Woll to come in and play well for the Leafs in the starting role.
