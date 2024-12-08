Tortorella Proud of His Flyers, Calls Out Bruins for Cheating

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella is known for speaking his mind, and Saturday’s game against the Boston Bruins gave him plenty to say. After a hard-fought loss, Tortorella openly criticized the Bruins for what he perceived as diving to draw penalties. His frustration extended beyond the opposition to hint at broader issues with officiating. Here’s what Tortorella said and what it could mean for his team and the league.

Tortorella’s Philosophy Is to “Play an Honest Game”

Tortorella emphasized his longstanding belief in playing with integrity, stating, “I just want the things we talk about most as a team—we’re gonna play an honest game. There’s no cheating; there’s no embarrassing referees.”

For Tortorella, diving is an insult to the spirit of the game. While he acknowledged his team’s flaws, including letting a lead slip away, his focus remained on maintaining the Flyers’ principles. The implication? If his team starts engaging in similar tactics, it might be out of necessity rather than preference.

Ironically, Tortorella Shares His Frustration with Officiating

However, just after Tortorella noted that he didn’t want to embarrass referees, he (sort of) did. He did not mince words when it came to the officiating. He described the calls in the game as “ridiculous,” suggesting that the Bruins’ tactics manipulated referees. While he stopped short of blaming the officials for the loss, his comments highlighted a growing concern: the balance between enforcing rules and preventing teams from exploiting them.

Tortorella was proud of his Flyers vs. the Bruins.

Tortorella’s remarks suggest a lack of faith in the current officiating system. He also questions whether such frustrations could push the Flyers to change their approach. In a somewhat left-handed manner, Tortorella called out officials by calling out his opponents. He hinted that officials were too weak to make the right calls.

The Bottom Line: Is Tortorella Frustrated in the Moment, Or …?

Tortorella’s comments after the Bruins’ loss reveal his frustration. But if you take what he says at face value, it also shows his commitment to the integrity of hockey as a game. His remarks about potentially teaching diving suggest he might be reaching a tipping point. Whatever, Tortorella’s message is that he’s proud of his team’s effort. However, his patience with the broader system might be wearing thin.

