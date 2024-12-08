Flyers’ Konecny Pulled, Then Benched in Statement Move

Even if Travis Konecny is feeling high because he made Team Canada, Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella isn’t shy about sending a message to one of the team’s best players and a clear star. Konecny’s undisciplined play during the third period of the Flyers’ loss to the Boston Bruins got him sat by his coach, who pulled no punches, calling Konecny “too undisciplined.”
After being pulled from the game by a concussion spotter, Konecny remained on the bench for the final 13:55 of the third period and overtime—a move Tortorella confirmed was his decision.
“He’s undisciplined. He’s just too undisciplined,” Tortorella said post-game. It was clear Konecny was in the coach’s doghouse, and Torts has an expectation of everyone, including his top guys and, soon to be, highest-paid ones. This isn’t the first time Tortorella has benched a key player to send a message, underscoring his no-nonsense approach to holding players accountable.
Fans on social media were mixed about the decision, many suggesting Konecny was not above the same treatment others would get. Meanwhile, a portion of Flyers Nation said it wasn’t the early 2000s, and Tortorella was foolish for benching his top guy in overtime.
The timing of Konecny’s penalty was particularly costly, as the Flyers recently squandered another lead due to unnecessary penalties—a point Tortorella has emphasized repeatedly. Torts also gave an earful to the officials, calling them out for letting the Bruins get away with so much diving.
What Happens Next With Konecny?
While Konecny is a key contributor, Tortorella’s benching suggests the coach values discipline and structure over immediate results. In other words, if he has to lose to send a message, Tortorella is willing to do so.
Konecny’s play often sparks the Flyers’ offense, but his lapses in discipline can be problematic. Is Tortorella upset enough that he’ll bench the player for the next game? He believes it’s essential to building a team that competes “the right way.” All the while, what is Team Canada thinking?
