Top 2024 NHL Free Agents Still Available On The Market

Many of this year’s top free agents have already found new homes. NHL GMs spent over $1 billion on contracts, with more than 90 signings made on July 1st alone. Free agency is a critical period when teams aim to secure the additions needed to gain a competitive edge. As the weeks progress, more players continue to find their spots on new rosters.

For the first time in NHL history over a BILLION dollars was spent in a single day. ???? pic.twitter.com/FQmc7OJ2Ot — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 1, 2024

However, a handful of players remain unsigned and are still looking for jobs. As we get closer to training camp, these players will likely wind up short-term deals or even receive Professional Try-Out (PTO) offers. In this article, let’s take a look at some notable players that are still available on the market and why that could be the case.

Daniel Sprong, Right Winger

Last playing for the Detroit Red Wings this season, Daniel Sprong has been quite the journeyman throughout his NHL career. The 27-year-old posted 18 goals and 43 points in 76 games, which is solid production for a middle-six forward. He also scored a career-high of 21 goals with the Seattle Kraken during the 2022-2023 season, while mostly playing bottom-six minutes.

Sprong has had stints with five NHL teams including the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, Kraken, and the Red Wings. His ability to produce offense is a proven strength but the defensive aspects of his game are a glaring weakness. Sprong’s one-dimensional play style may be a reason why teams are hesitant to commit to him. However, despite his weaknesses, his pure goalscoring ability alone is a reason why teams take a chance on him.

It’s unlikely that Sprong won’t find a home by the start of next season. The Buffalo Sabres and Colorado Avalanche are two teams that could use depth players on the wing who can also put the puck in the net. Sprong also likely isn’t getting a deal that pays him more than $2 million per season, so he could be a low-risk, high-reward type of signing. Another option could be a rebuilding team that signs him just to use him as trade bait later on, but the idea of signing with a playoff team would likely be more attractive. At this point, the assumption is that Sprong signs a one-year deal with a contender paying him around 1.5-2 million dollars.

James van Riemsdyk Daniel Sprong NHL

James Van Riemsdyk, Left Winger

A veteran of 15 NHL seasons, James Van Riemsdyk has a proven track record of being an offensively gifted player. The 35-year-old was the second overall pick by the Philadelphia Flyers back in the 2007 NHL Draft and has recorded seven seasons where he’s scored 20 or more goals. Van Riemsdyk recently played for the Boston Bruins this season, signing a one-year $1 million deal. In 77 games with the Bruins, he scored 11 goals and 38 points while mostly playing middle-six minutes.

Although Van Riemsdyk is not the dynamic player he once was, he remains a valuable veteran presence with offensive capabilities. Among the remaining free agents, he boasts the most substantial offensive track record, despite his decline. While not the fastest skater or a defensive standout, he delivered a solid performance for his contract value.

His recent decline might explain why he is still unsigned, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still play a key role. His next contract is likely to be another one-year deal around $975,000 to $1 million. If not, he could also be a candidate for a PTO offer as training camp approaches in the fall. Van Riemsdyk would be a solid addition to a rebuilding team and could also serve as a reliable bottom-six player for a contender as he nears the end of his career.

Tyson Barrie, Defense

Not long ago, Tyson Barrie was known as a solid offensive defenseman in the league. The former third-round pick from the Avalanche established himself as a power-play quarterback and became a key figure on the Avalanche’s blueline.

In 2019, Barrie was traded from the Avalanche to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a deal that saw the Avalanche acquire Nazem Kadri. Barrie only lasted one season in Toronto before signing in Edmonton as a UFA, where he spent two and a half seasons there. Barrie struggled in Toronto but managed to bounce back with the Edmonton Oilers until he was traded again. The Oilers traded Barrie to the Nashville Predators along with other pieces to acquire defenseman Mattias Ekholm in February of 2023.

Fast forward to today, where Barrie struggled to carve out a role for himself in the Music City. The 32-year-old only played 41 games for the Predators this season where he scored one goal and 15 points. His role kept decreasing to the point where at times he was even a healthy scratch. It got to the point where Barrie requested a trade from Nashville but ultimately didn’t get moved by the trade deadline.

Tyson Barrie Nashville

It’s no secret that Barrie has struggled mightily these last few seasons as he’s still looking for a job. At this stage of his career, Barrie is more suited for a 2nd-3rd pair role where he can act as the 4th or 5th defenseman who can step in and quarterback a powerplay unit if needed. It’s looking like he gets signed for cheap at this point, likely for 1-2 years on a “prove it” type of deal. A PTO would also not be surprising either.

Tyler Johnson, Center

Tyler Johnson was a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion in 2020 and 2021 with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021 and has been a solid veteran presence there ever since.

However, his time in Chicago has been greatly affected by injuries. During the 2022-23 season, Johnson only played 56 games but still put up 12 goals and 32 points. This season, he played 67 games scoring 17 goals and 31 points as injuries were still an issue.

Johnson’s health seems to be his biggest question right now, but he’s still been a productive player despite the health setbacks. He can still provide scoring depth and playoff experience as he’s notched 65 points in 116 career playoff games. He’s also expressed his desire to go to a playoff contender but his options aren’t exactly wide open. It feels like Johnson may have to settle for a cheap one-year deal or even a PTO offer, but he can be a good value signing if he manages to stay healthy. He can contribute offensively and he plays a highly coveted position, but health is important when it comes to Johnson’s success.

Next: NHL Trade Talk: Lafreniere and Trouba for Marner and Liljegren