Do Connor McDavid’s 14 Trophies Matter Without a Stanley Cup?

Edmonton Oilers captain, Connor McDavid, is in the prime of his career. Somehow we slowly approach the tenth anniversary of McDavid’s introduction into the NHL. In his nine years in the league, McDavid has made jaw-dropping highlight-reel goals and assists. In honor of McDavid winning the award for best NHL player at the 2024 ESPYS, let’s take a look back at all the awards McDavid has obtained over the last nine NHL seasons.

Since making his NHL debut in the 2015-16 season, Connor McDavid has amassed an impressive collection of personal awards. To date, McDavid has received 14 trophies during his NHL career. He started strong in his first full season, winning the Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the league’s top point scorer. Additionally, he earned the Hart Memorial Trophy, given to the player deemed most valuable to their team. McDavid’s success continued in the 2016-17 season when he was named the league’s most outstanding player, taking home the Ted Lindsay Award.

McDavid’s Dominance at the NHL Awards

Since the 2016-17 season, McDavid has maintained a dominant hold over the Art Ross and Ted Lindsay trophies. He won the Art Ross Trophy five times, in 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2023. Similarly, he was awarded the Ted Lindsay Award in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2023. McDavid was named the most valuable player to his team for four of his nine seasons, an extraordinary achievement. Additionally, he won the Rocket Richard Trophy for leading the league in goals during the 2022-2023 season. McDavid also secured the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2017, 2021, and 2023.

Most recently, McDavid was the winner of the coveted Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player of the playoffs. He became the 6th player in NHL history to win it while on the losing team. McDavid had one of the most dominant postseasons in NHL history, breaking records made by Wayne Gretzky.

For the cherry on top of the list of achievements in McDavid’s career, he was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame during the 2023-24 season. McDavid is the only active hockey player on that list. Being one of only seven hockey players to be inducted into Canada’s Hall of Fame.

Are McDavid’s Achievements Pointless?

Unfortunately for the hardware-riddled McDavid, many argue it all means nothing without a Stanley Cup. This is exemplified by ESPN’s list ranking the top 100 athletes in the 21st century, where McDavid was ranked in 98th place. It was also evidenced in his refusal to accept the Conn Smythe when his team was struggling with their Game 7 Finals loss.

Despite the personal accolades, McDavid is constantly under scrutiny due to the fact he’s never won a Cup. He’ll be called “McOverrated” and be lower on every great athlete list until he finally accomplishes the goal that has eluded him.

Throughout his relatively short career, McDavid has amassed an impressive collection of trophies. Over nine seasons, he won the Art Ross Trophy five times and the Ted Lindsay Award on four occasions. McDavid also claimed the Hart Memorial Trophy three times. Undoubtedly, he has lived up to his reputation as a generational talent. With almost every major trophy already in his collection, the Stanley Cup remains the final prize McDavid seeks to cement his place in hockey history.

