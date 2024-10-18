Report Notes Flames Trying to Add in Bold Early-Season Trade

Frank Seravalli appeared on Amazon’s Sports on Prime and dropped an intriguing bit of news regarding the Calgary Flames. Specifically, he said the team is looking to make a trade early this season, but not as a seller. GM Craig Conroy is trying to add a center for their middle six to help the 4-0 roster and add to the mix for the future.

The Flames were “supposed to be” sellers this season. Seravalli’s report indicates they are anything but. Whether this is a shift in strategy because of the strong start or something Conroy always had on his wish list, Conroy is looking to add a player rather than dismantle the roster.

Conroy is particularly focused on acquiring a younger right-shot center, a position often deemed a rarity in the league. Seravalli notes that Conroy has been actively engaged in trade discussions and “working the phone in recent days”, which is surprising given the early stage of the season. His goal is to find a player who fits well with the current roster and can develop alongside the existing core.

“Keep an eye on the Calgary Flames,” Seravalli stated. “They don’t have interest in tearing things down; they’d actually like to beef up and bolster their lineup if at all possible.”

What Kind of Trade Is Conroy Open to Making to Help the Flames?

If another team is going to sell a younger center who can help this season, the market might be limited. A deal could come from a contender who believes one of the Flamess’ top stars helps them more than a young piece does. Conversely, a non-contender might be willing to part with a younger player if they can pick up a prospect or draft pick who will help when that team is poised to be more competitive.

If Conroy is looking to accelerate the Flames’ retooling process, it will be intriguing to see what kind of trade he’s open to.

If this report is accurate, Conroy’s priority is to strengthen the team now and for the future, not sell the pieces he has to pick up picks and prospects that will take a while to percolate.

