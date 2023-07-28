Big Three-Team Trade Proposal Surfaces Involving Erik Karlsson

The speculation surrounding a potential Erik Karlsson trade has been a hot topic in the NHL for weeks, with the San Jose Sharks actively engaging in discussions. Despite several interested parties, including the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins, the trigger has not been pulled yet, primarily due to the Sharks’ asking price and Karlsson’s substantial contract.

Karlsson’s current contract extends for the next four seasons, carrying an $11.5 million cap hit, and includes a full no-movement clause, giving him significant control over potential trade destinations. The Penguins have emerged as the frontrunners in all of the Karlsson discussion, but new GM Kyle Dubas can’t pull the trigger on anything without some financial help.

Erik Karlsson three team trade Sharks Penguins Blackhawks

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now has shed light on the complexities of completing an Erik Karlsson trade. After consulting with an NHL executive, a scout, and Puck Pedia, Peng presented a possible three-team trade scenario, involving the Chicago Blackhawks as the third team.

According to this hypothetical deal, the Pittsburgh Penguins could acquire Karlsson, with the Sharks retaining $4.5 million (approximately 39%) of his contract. In return, the Sharks would receive promising young assets in Ty Smith, Sam Poulin, and the Penguins’ 2025 second-round pick (or their first-round pick if the Penguins secure the Stanley Cup in 2024 or 2025). Simultaneously, the Blackhawks would acquire Jeff Petry, who has been rumored to prefer not playing in San Jose, and the Penguins’ 2024 first-round pick, protected for the top five selections.

It’s worth noting that both the executive and scout believe that acquiring Petry might necessitate a first-round pick due to his contract and trade protection. Alternatively, if the deal involved Mikael Granlund instead of Petry, that could also command a first-round pick, potentially eliminating the need for a third team’s involvement.

Any Karlsson Trade Is Complicated

The intricacies of Karlsson’s contract, the potential salary retention by the Sharks, and the caliber of assets exchanged among the teams make this a complex negotiation. While the Chicago Blackhawks have been suggested as a third team, other options might emerge as discussions continue. They aren’t the only club that can afford to take on salary. But, the Blackhawks are looking for ways to both accumulate assets and add pieces that will help as the team rebuilds with Connor Bedard as the face of the franchise.

As the NHL offseason unfolds, the hockey world awaits a resolution on Karlsson’s future, and fans speculate on how a potential trade might reshape the landscape of two teams, maybe three. However, it’s essential to keep in mind that this three-team trade proposal is just that, a proposal. It’s not an indication that anything is brewing between these three respective franchises.

