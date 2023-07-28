Tarasenko Missed Out On Much Bigger, First Offer From Senators

According to respected journalist Andy Strickland: “Told Vlad Tarasenko had a four-year offer at $5.5 m per season from Ottawa early in free agency.” He adds that the forward had one-year offers from Carolina at $5.25 m and San Jose, 1 yr at $6 million. That he settled for one year with Ottawa means he either misread the market or decided that the Senators on a one-year deal was his best bet to hit it out of the park this coming summer.

Tarasenko was rumored to be looking for multiple years on a free-agency deal, and in the range of around $5.5 -$6 million. That he was offered that by the Senators suggests his first agent probably thought similar offers would come from U.S.-based teams, or that he could get more. The Senators moved on and Tarasenko quickly found out the market everyone thought existed for his services, didn’t.

Tarasenko fired his agency and hired new representation, only to find that the market was even weaker because teams made other plans while he was shifting gears. The multiple-year offers were essentially gone and it was down to one-year opportunities. While the Senators’ offer was less than the Sharks, the Senators are in a much better position to win. Likely battling for the playoffs this season, Tarasenko will get a top-six role on a team that could be post-season bound. Carolina was also in the mix, but his role on that team wasn’t assured. He needed an opportunity to put up big numbers and up his stock for next summer.

The reality is, Tarasenko was left with limited options and it appears he’s choosing to get the most leverage he can for next season, try and elevate his personal stats, while also giving himself a shot to compete in the playoffs. It was probably the wisest decision to make now considering the expected salary cap jump next season. Still, that he left over $16 million on the table has to hurt.

