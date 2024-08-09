The young defender, Evan Bouchard, is entering his fourth full NHL season. Since his introduction into the league, Bouchard has taken major steps toward becoming a staple on the Oilers blue line. His composure in high-pressure situations and impressive skill set shine through, influencing those around him. However, the Edmonton Oilers defenseman is more than just an exceptional defender; he also enhances the performance of his teammates.

With 265 NHL games to his name, Bouchard has established himself as one of the league’s top defenders. While some might argue that his playing partners have been instrumental in his development, Bouchard is increasingly proving that he has the talent to elevate those around him as well.

Last season Bouchard played almost 93 minutes with Brett Kulak. During that time frame, this pairing was able to generate significantly more shots for than against. With 127 shot attempts generated and only 63 shot attempts against, the Kulak-Bouchard pairing recorded a CF% of 66.84%. For perspective, Kulak’s typical partner, Vincent Desharnias, only recorded a CF% of 52.22%.

Bouchard and His Talent as Shut Down Defender

The trend of Bouchard generating more shots for than against continues for almost every player he’s been partnered with. In 47 minutes paired with Cody Ceci, Bouchard was able to lift Ceci’s play dramatically. During their tenure together, they were able to record a CF% of 56.47%. Every other Ceci pairing failed to achieve a CF% higher than 51%.

However, Bouchard’s strengths extend beyond his offensive contributions; he also effectively minimizes high-danger chances against. The Darnell Nurse-Bouchard pairing only let one high-danger chance get past them. Yet they generated eight high-danger chances for the Oilers in only 10 minutes of ice time together. During the nine minutes that Nurse played alongside Mattias Ekholm, they allowed two high-danger chances against without generating any themselves. This highlights the significant impact Bouchard has on elevating the performance of his defensive partner.

The 24-year-old Bouchard is still learning the ropes, as he is often placed under scrutiny for little mistakes. Yet it’s obvious to see the talent Bouchard possesses. Coming off arguably one of the greatest postseason performances by a defenseman in NHL history. Bouchard looks to enter Norris Trophy conversations next season. Bouchard holds a special power for boosting the play of those around him, a power that only a select few have.

