How Much Is Evan Bouchard’s Lethal Weapon Worth to the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard proved his worth during the 2023-24 NHL season. Known for his powerful shot, Bouchard’s ability to fire the puck at incredible speeds has significantly boosted the Oilers’ offense from the blue line. How does Bouchard utilize his shot, and how do the Oilers capitalize on this advantage?
Bouchard played a crucial role in the Oilers’ playoff success, delivering one of the most offensively dominant postseasons by a defenseman in NHL history. During this period, he recorded 38 shots at speeds of 90 MPH or more. Impressively, Bouchard’s shot reached 97.92 MPH, making it the 7th hardest shot in the 2024 playoffs.
In the regular season, Bouchard led all skaters with 112 shots exceeding 90 MPH, far outpacing the second-place player, who recorded only 68. Bouchard not only leads but dominates in this area, constantly firing shots at dangerous speeds. At just 24 years old, Bouchard’s ability to weaponize his shot is a thrilling prospect. As he continues to develop, the league is only beginning to see glimpses of his true potential.
Why is Bouchard’s Shot so Deadly?
Many teams have thrived off defensemen’s powerful shots from the point due to players clogging up the slot. The Oilers excel at creating traffic in front of the opposition’s goalie, limiting their vision. Combined with the speed of Bouchard’s 90+ MPH shots, this makes it incredibly difficult for goalies to stop the puck. Bouchard’s ability to consistently fire off these powerful shots increases the chances for redirection or rebound goals, significantly boosting the team’s offensive lethality.
The Ontario native has grown into a feared defender, excelling in every zone. Each season, Bouchard becomes a better version of himself. After his most successful season yet, he enters his fourth full NHL season with renewed confidence. Undoubtedly, Bouchard is a key player in the Oilers’ system. With room to grow, it’s only a matter of time before he reaches his full potential.
What Is Bouchard Worth on an Extension?
Bouchard’s exceptional ability to produce points and quarterback the Edmonton Oilers’ potent power play makes him a highly valuable asset heading into contract negotiations next season. As one of the top offensive defensemen in the league, his proficiency in shooting and playmaking from the blue line has significantly bolstered the team’s scoring capabilities. His knack for unleashing powerful shots and creating scoring opportunities, especially on the power play, has set him apart as a key contributor to the Oilers’ success.
Given his pivotal role in Edmonton’s offensive strategy and his consistent point production, Bouchard’s market value is expected to reflect his elite skills. Reports suggest that he could command a contract worth around $10 million per season. Is he worth that? Or, could anyone in his spot put up big numbers if given the opportunity? As negotiations unfold, securing Bouchard to a workable contract will be crucial for Edmonton to maintain its competitive edge.
