Teuvo Teravainen Reunited With The Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed Teuvo Teravainen to a three-year deal worth $5.4 million per year. Opening day of free agency has been a busy one for the Chicago Blackhawks. They have signed Teravainen, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Alec Martinez in free agency. Teravainen is reunited with Chicago as this will be his second stint with the team. Kyle Davidson may be looking to speed up the rebuild with some of these signings. Chicago looks to improve from a rough 2023 season and strive in the right direction.

Teravainen Returning Home

Teravainen was a first-round pick for the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2012 NHL Draft. He played in three separate seasons for Chicago, while being a significant factor in the 2015 Stanley Cup Championship. In the 2016 offseason, he was traded alongside Bryan Bickell to the Carolina Hurricanes. He would go on to have some fantastic seasons in Carolina posting fifty or more points in five different seasons.

Teravainen was an impactful player for Carolina who performed well in the playoffs. He now has the chance to return to Chicago with much more experience and can help lead a young team. Chicago Blackhawks fans will be happy to welcome him back once the 2024-25 NHL season gets underway.

Leadership Impact

There is no doubt that the Blackhawks will look at Teravainen to provide some leadership on a team that has young talent and is looking to move up the NHL standings. A playmaker like him will look great alongside Connor Bedard. Teravainen’s experience and knowledge of the game will benefit Bedard as he had limited time with veteran players last year.

Taylor Hall got injured last season and only played ten games. Teravainen will provide so much to this upcoming Chicago team. He is a playmaker to compliment Bedard, has a Stanley Cup Championship, and brings plenty of playoff experience.

