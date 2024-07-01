Hurricanes Replace Blue Line Losses: Sign Walker, Gostisbehere

The Carolina Hurricanes have made significant moves to bolster their blue line after losing two key defensemen in free agency. With Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei taking off to other teams, the Hurricanes signed defensemen Sean Walker and Shayne Gostisbehere to multi-year contracts, addressing their defensive needs with skilled and reliable additions.

Walker has inked a five-year deal with the Hurricanes, bringing a skilled offensive defenseman to the lineup. Known for his ability to carry the puck and create scoring opportunities, Walker had been effective on Philadelphia’s second pair, and then joined the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline, excelling in various aspects of the game. Despite concerns about his size, Walker’s performance this past season suggests he will be a valuable asset for at least the next four years. Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky praised Walker’s dependability and offensive capabilities, highlighting his fit with the team’s style of play.

In addition to Walker, the Hurricanes have signed Shayne Gostisbehere to a three-year contract worth $3.2 million annually. Gostisbehere, a puck-moving offensive defenseman, is known for his excellent passing and shooting skills. With the best penalty differential of any defenseman over the past three seasons (+34), Gostisbehere is a formidable addition to Carolina’s power play. Though he lacks physicality, his offensive prowess makes him a strong fit for the Hurricanes’ third pairing. The contract brings him back to Carolina, where he played 23 games during the 2022-23 season.

The Hurricanes Revamp Their Blue Line on the Fly

The revamped blue line for the Hurricanes now includes Jacob Slavin, Brent Burns, Dmitri Orlov, Jalen Chatfield, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Sean Walker. This new lineup promises a blend of strong defensive capabilities and offensive potential.

Gostisbehere Walker Hurricanes

Additionally, the Hurricanes have signed forward Tyson Jost to a one-year, $775,000 contract, further strengthening their roster depth. The team re-signed Jordan Martinook to a three-year contract, and forward Eric Robinson to a one-year contract. Jaccob Slavin also inked an 8-year extension with the organization.

These moves reflect the Hurricanes’ commitment to maintaining a competitive edge and addressing key areas of need. With their new defensive acquisitions, Carolina is well-positioned to stay in the mix, even if many consider them to be a little weaker today than they were yesterday.

