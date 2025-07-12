Sharks Make Bet on Jeff Skinner and Another Former Oiler

The San Jose Sharks made a pair of savvy offseason moves by signing Jeff Skinner and John Klingberg to low-risk, short-term deals.

Skinner has signed as an unrestricted free agent, inking a one-year deal with the Sharks for $3 million. With a first-ever playoff appearance a priority, the goal-scoring veteran winger chose the Edmonton Oilers in free agency last season. He did make the playoffs, but he rarely played. This season, he’s gone back to taking the best deal he can get and signed with a team that is unlikely to make the postseason while he’s on the roster.

Skinner will join another former Oiler on the Sharks roster in John Klingberg. The defenseman also signed with the Sharks this offseason, inking a one-year deal worth $4 million.

Sharks Looking for Tradeable Veterans?

The Sharks will be a better team, but the chances they move up to a playoff spot is slim in 2025-26. These signings are likely more about San Jose picking up veterans who can serve as examples for their younger core, while also producing, making them attractive at next season’s trade deadline. Skinner, 33, totaled 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 72 games with the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024-25 regular season. He’s hoping to get back to his 20-plus goal pace and should get plenty of opportunity with the Sharks to play bigger minutes.

Jeff Skinner has signed with the San Jose Sharks

Both have no-trade clauses in their deals. Klingberg’s is a full no-trade through January 30, then a 14-team no-trade after that date. Skinner has the same thing, only his no-trade goes to an eight-team list. This will give the Sharks a chance to move either, but each player also gets a lot of say in where they go.

Skinner may limit his options to playoff teams, effectively giving himself another chance to play when it matters most.

Next: Oilers Eye Trade to Clear Space for ‘Biggest Wild Card’ of 2025-26 Season