Ryan Reaves Goes Full WWE Heel on Maple Leafs and Fans

Ryan Reaves didn’t hold back when reflecting on his final season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, calling out both the organization and its fan base for how things played out. Reaves was traded to the San Jose Sharks this week, after telling the organization he didn’t see a way back and that a fresh start was probably best.

Speaking to media after being traded — news he broke himself during a Vegas autograph signing — Reaves said he told Leafs GM Brad Treliving at the end of the season that “there was no longer a fit” in Toronto. Despite being appreciative that Treliving found him a new team, Reaves made it clear the experience left a sour taste.

“There was just a lack of trust very early,” Reaves said. “I had one bad game and I was out of the lineup for four, five, six, seven, eight, nine games. I’d come back in, have a good game, and then I’d be taken right back out. I really could never gain any momentum.”

Ryan Reaves Maple Leafs hit

Reaves also took a shot at Leafs Nation, criticizing the city’s tendency to turn on players.

“Things were going really wrong, and all of a sudden this whole city wanted me out,” he said. “I don’t think you see that in other organizations… It’s definitely different.”

Reaves also spoke about the departure of Mitch Marner, defending his former teammate while noting how hard the Toronto media and fans can be on homegrown stars.

“They can be a little ruthless to him,” he said. “Mitchy earned the right to go wherever he wants.” Some fans believed those comments would have made Reaves a primary target next season, and agreed his time as a Maple Leaf was likely done.

Now heading to San Jose, Reaves joked with Golden Knights fans — a group he still adores — that they may soon “start hating” him too.

