Tavares View on Team Canada Snub Hint at Next Maple Leafs Contract

Despite his contract coming to an end this season and with questions lingering about his NHL future, particularly with the Toronto Maple Leafs, John Tavares has offered up a pretty significant hint that he’s not going anywhere. At least, not when it comes to his NHL future and his willingness to try and produce enough to be considered for Team Canada again in the future.

Speaking with the media after being left off of the 4 Nations Team Canada roster this season, Tavares was bummed to hear he wasn’t being picked, but he’s not ruling out the opportunity to play again for a Team Canada roster down the road.

Chris Johnston notes, “John Tavares says he got a call from Hockey Canada last weekend informing him that he wasn’t selected for the 4 Nations team. Says he’s “disappointed,” but expresses hope he’ll be able to fight to be in the mix for Team Canada again down the road.”

What Does Team Canada Diss Mean for Tavares?

There are a couple of things worth noting here. First, it hints that despite Tavares becoming a UFA at the end of the season, he’s not even close to contemplating winding down his career. Second, if he wants to be considered as an option for a Team Canada roster in the future, he’ll need to be productive.

John Tavares on Team Canada and Maple Leafs extension talks

What does that indicate? It likely suggests that he’ll prioritize playing on an NHL roster that gives him the best chance to be personally productive. That means, despite the likelihood that he can make more money by opening himself up to offers in free agency, Tavares will choose a team that surrounds him with star players. If he’s not productive, there’s no way Team Canada selects him down the line, especially as he gets older and his odds of making the team over other worthy candidates decrease.

Will That Give the Maple Leafs the Edge in Negotiations?

Does that mean the Maple Leafs have an edge in negotiations? One would think so. If Tavares wants to make a run at being selected again, he’ll want players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander around him. How low that means he’s willing to do on his next AAV isn’t clear yet. But, it’s a good sign for the Leafs that Tavares has another Team Canada bid in the back of his mind.

Next: Oilers’ Hyman Hiding Truth: Team Canada Woke a Gentle Giant