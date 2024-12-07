Michkov Uncomfortable Meetings with Tortorella Working Wonders

Matvei Michkov’s quick progression in the NHL continues to impress as he becomes the first rookie this season to reach 10 goals, adding two more in Saturday’s game. At just 19 years old, Michkov is flirting with a point-per-game pace, an incredible feat considering the roster he’s working with. His instincts on the ice are exceptional, and his early success is a testament to his skill and potential. But, his continued success with the Flyers may also be thanks to those one-on-one translator meetings coach John Tortorella is having with his star rookie.

The Flyers’ efforts to ensure a strong relationship between Michkov and Tortorella have been talked about at great length this season. Torts says it’s not the way he prefers to coach, but he knows that he needs to make an exception when special circumstances call for it.

And, Torts’ willingness to get out of his comfort zone appears to be paying off.

Are the meetings between Flyers’ star Matvei Michkov and John Tortorella paying off?

Despite some early hiccups, including being scratched after a bench exchange with Tortorella, the Flyers have implemented weekly meetings between Michkov, Tortorella, and staffer Slava Kouznetsov to improve communication. These meetings are meant to relay information and coaching instruction that Michkov may otherwise not fully understand, all while trying to bridge the gap between the coach and his superstar. The language barrier is the biggest hurdle, but Michkov’s recent play suggests he’s understanding the mandate well.

Michkov Has Responded for His Coach and the Flyers

Michkov’s response to this approach has been nothing short of stellar. After being scratched, he returned to the lineup with a power-play assist and scored the game-winner in a shootout. He has five points in his last two games, with two more goals at the end of the second period as the Flyers take on the Boston Bruins.

With more consistent communication, Michkov’s development seems on track, and it’s only a matter of time before the need for those meetings becomes less and less.

