Oilers’ Hyman Hiding Truth: Team Canada Woke a Gentle Giant

Zach Hyman’s omission from Team Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster raised eyebrows across the hockey world, particularly in Edmonton, where fans of the team know just how good he is. But, after a huge 2023-24 season and a slow start in 2024-25 (one that included an injury), Hyman, who was once considered a lock after a career-best 54-goal season, was snubbed.
Why? Considering Team Canada chose a couple of players specifically for their ability to play gritty and penalty kill, Hyman still fit the description of what the 4 Nations selection committee — led by Don Sweeney — wanted.
The likelihood is that Hyman coming back down to earth a little sent the wrong message, even if Hyman’s normal is better than many’s best.
Hyman’s Slow Start Shouldn’t Have Scared Off Team Canada
After a stellar regular season and playoff performance in 2023-24, Hyman’s mediocre opening this season likely cost him the coveted spot. Through his first 20 games, Hyman managed just three goals—starkly contrasting his usual offensive production. Missing five games due to injury further hindered his momentum.
Now, it will be up to the winger to prove Team Canada got it wrong. Hyman has said all the right things, noting he hopes everyone selected stays healthy and that they all play and Canada does well. Why would anyone expect Hyman not to say the right thing at the right time? Still, there’s no doubt it choked not being chosen.
His chances to make the roster, should someone go down, exist. That said, Hyman’s absence from the international tournament may be a blessing in disguise for the Edmonton Oilers.
Hyman returned to the lineup with a renewed sense of purpose, tallying a strong performance that included a multi-goal return against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Speaking about his time away with a nagging injury, “It was a good reset,” he said. “I thought I was playing well, just wasn’t scoring. Nice for them to go in now.”
Team Canada Got It Wrong with Hyman’s Omission
That Hyman was playing well is what Team Canada should have noticed. Just because he wasn’t on pace for 54 goals again wasn’t a reason to keep him off the team. His chances to score were there, but his shooting percentage was abnormally low. That wasn’t going to last. Sweeney should have recognized this. For the Oilers, Team Canada’s loss is their gain. It looks like Hyman will find his chemistry with Connor McDavid and explode offensively. If he doesn’t play for Team Canada, he’ll rest and be ready to help the Oilers push toward the playoffs.
Hyman’s two-way play remains elite, particularly on the penalty kill—a skill often overlooked in favor of flashy goal totals (which he also had last season). Hyman now has a prime opportunity to silence doubters.
If his return is any indication, Hyman is will make a statement. Team Canada’s selection committee may regret their decision, and the Oilers will gladly benefit from a motivated Hyman as they gear up for the postseason.
