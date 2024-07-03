Tarasenko Signs 2-Year Deal With the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $4.75 million. Tarasenko, a solid middle-six winger known for his goal-scoring ability, joins the Red Wings on a reasonable deal that benefits both sides.
At 32, Tarasenko is fresh off his second career Stanley Cup victory with the Florida Panthers, having been acquired from the Ottawa Senators ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for two draft picks. In the past season, he recorded 23 goals and 55 points over 76 games split between the Senators and Panthers. He also added five goals and nine points in 24 playoff games, contributing significantly to the Panthers’ first Stanley Cup win in franchise history.
Although Tarasenko’s defensive play has notable flaws, his offensive prowess makes him a valuable addition to Detroit’s lineup. Some arguing the experiment of playing Tarasenko with Patrick Kane didn’t work in New York so it won’t work in Detroit, but there’s no guarantee the plan is to put these two together, or that different systems and coaching won’t make the difference.
The signing reflects the Red Wings’ strategic move to bolster their scoring capabilities while maintaining financial flexibility. Tarasenko is a solid offensive player.
Penguins Miss Out On Tarasenko, Who Instead Chooses Detroit
The Pittsburgh Penguins made an offer for Tarasenko earlier this week, but the Red Wings ultimately secured the deal. Tarasenko’s new contract follows his previous one-year, $5 million deal with the Senators, representing a slight pay cut that indicates his willingness to join a promising team like Detroit.
The Red Wings still need to add to their defense, but their forward core is solid with Dylan Larkin, Kane, Alex DeBrincat, Andrew Copp, J.T. Compher, and others. There was talk the Red Wings were trying to trade for Jacob Trouba, but landing him is nowhere close to being a given.
