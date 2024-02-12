Tarasenko Says He’s Open to Multiple Trade Deadline Options

According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, Ottawa Senators winger Vladimir Tarasenko is open to talking about multiple options as the trade deadline approaches. Amidst a second agent change in seven months, he remains open to various possibilities, including potential trades and contract extension talks. The 32-year-old, now represented by Craig Oster of Newport Sports, finds himself in a familiar place, facing uncertainty as the March 8 trade deadline nears.

Tarasenko says he’s open to all options – including staying here. Won’t say if he’s had any discussions regarding his future with management. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 12, 2024

Tarasenko’s agent has likely engaged in talks with Senators’ GM Steve Staios, essential to determine NTC waiver possibilities and potential teams. Ottawa needs to know what the winger is open to before they begin to push toward keeping him or seeing what the market will offer in a trade. That he’s seemingly flexible will provide options.

Tarasenko holds the option to enter free agency, triggering a bidding process. It’s not clear what the Senators’ preference is.

Tarasenko Appears To Be Preparing for a Busy Few Weeks

While Tarasenko is yet to disclose discussions with management about his future, the switch in representation suggests ongoing negotiations. With a full no-trade clause, the pending unrestricted free agent adds a layer of intrigue to the trade market. Tarasenko’s 13 goals and 33 points in 45 games make him a notable rental option, drawing attention from contenders.

The Senators, who signed Tarasenko to a one-year, $5 million contract after his previous agent change, may explore trade scenarios to maximize returns. If they are willing to retain salary, they could pick up some useful assets. But, Tarasenko’s decision to switch agents and his openness to signing a long-term deal with Ottawa is interesting. The Senators aren’t looking to rebuild. If Tarasenko stays, it’s likely because he believes in the vision of the organization.

At the same time, are they a Cup contender anytime soon? If he’s looking for a long-term extension somewhere, this may be the last season he’s got to make a run for a championship.

