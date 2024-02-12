Oilers Now Know the Trade Deadline Ask for Jake Guentzel

In recent hockey trade talks, Elliotte Friedman provided insights on potential deals involving star players. In one segment, he spoke about the asking price for Jake Guentzel. To say the least, it’s a high ask and if the Pittsburgh Penguins are moving the forward, they’re looking to hit a home run. For a team like the Edmonton Oilers, that means heavily considering whether the deadline ask is too high.
In the most recent 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman noted that GM Kyle Dubas is looking for a return similar to what Claude Giroux got when traded by the Philadelphia Flyers. Initially rumored for the Colorado Avalanche, ultimately joined the Florida Panthers in exchange for a 1st-rounder, 3rd-rounder, and Owen Tippett. Friedman suggests that if the Penguins’ Jake Guentzel becomes available, Pittsburgh may seek a similar deal.
Guentzel, reportedly offered a six-year, $50 million contract by the Penguins, remains a target for the Edmonton Oilers, aiming to bolster their top six forwards. Friedman speculates that Edmonton might trade their first-round pick, valuing Guentzel’s offensive ability and consistency. The Oilers’ priority is securing a top-six forward, enhancing their lineup’s depth for a competitive edge. Whether they want to give up a third and a prospect along with that remains to be seen. That would be something like a first, Philip Broberg, and a later-round pick.
Is Guentzel Going to Be the Big Trade This Season?
As Guentzel approaches unrestricted free agency in July, trade speculations intensify, with a handful of teams eyeing him as a coveted addition. However, the accuracy of recent contract talks remains uncertain. Despite reports of an offered contract extension, Guentzel’s future with the Penguins remains undecided, opening the door for potential trade scenarios as the March 8 deadline approaches.
The Oilers, keen on strengthening their roster for playoff contention, see Guentzel as a primary target, aiming to secure a dynamic top-six forward and elevate their competitive standing against formidable opponents like Vegas. Still, that’s a big ask.
Next: Oilers' Blue Line Changes Hint Team Testing Touchy Deadline Trade
