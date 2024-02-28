The trade deadline buzz in Ottawa has reached a fever pitch as rumors swirl around the future of some Ottawa Senators players. The latest speculation has taken an unexpected turn, with the team’s captain, Brady Tkachuk, finding himself at the center of trade talks. However, Senators President and General Manager Steve Staios has vehemently refuted these rumors, setting the record straight in a recent podcast appearance.
In an interview on the Got Yer Back podcast with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun and Ryan Rishaug, Staios categorically denied any consideration of trading Tkachuk. Addressing a social media rumor, Staios stated, “That could not be further from the truth. There’s obviously no truth to that. We’re building this team around Brady Tkachuk and the type of person, player, and leader that he is.”
The speculation gained momentum when former NHL defenseman Ryan Whitney, co-host of the Spittin Chiclets podcast, suggested on social media that the Senators might be considering moving Tkachuk. He didn’t necessarily believe the reports, but he seemed to have it on good authority that there was chatter. Adding to the intrigue, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports raised the possibility that Whitney’s information might have come from Tkachuk’s own father, Keith Tkachuk. Links to the St. Louis Blues were made, even though there was nothing concrete.
However, Staios dismissed such notions, emphasizing Tkachuk’s pivotal role in the organization and the team’s commitment to building around him.
Trade Rumors False: The Senators Not Moving the Face of Their Franchise
Despite Tkachuk’s earlier optimism about the Senators’ playoff chances, the team currently languishes in last place in the Atlantic Division, 16 points away from the last Wild Card playoff spot. Tkachuk’s impressive individual performance, with 26 goals and 50 points in 56 games, has not been enough to lift the Senators in the standings.
Still, the Senators are not giving up on their team or Tkahuck. This is a player that wants to be part of the solution and the organization feels they aren’t far from competing.
Significant decisions loom large for Ottawa as the March 8 trade deadline approaches. Moving Tkachuk is not one of them.
Next: Marc-Andre Fleury Officially Off Trade Deadline Market
More News
-
News/ 23 hours ago
Flyers Injuries Announced: What is the Team Impact?
The Flyers have suffered injuries to three of their key players. Will this take...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Unopened Case With Wayne Gretzky Rookie Cards Sells for $3.1M
A discovery of Wayne Gretzky rookie cards turns into a windfall as sealed 1979-80...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Hurdle Might Slow Red Wings Push Toward Guentzel Trade
The Detroit Red Wings might be among the interested teams in a Jake Guentzel...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Offensive Stars Shine in 4-2 Victory Against the Kings
The Edmonton Oilers' offensive stars shined in 4-2 victory against the Los Angeles Kings....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Potential Trade Destination for Anthony Mantha Could be the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are looking at a number of forward options ahead of the...
-
Maple Leafs Win Streak Sends Message Ahead of Trade Deadline
What kind of a team are the Toronto Maple Leafs? As one hockey insider...
-
Jake Guentzel’s Future With Penguins Up in the Air
Find out why Jake Guentzel's contract negotiations are creating a buzz. Learn how it...
-
Multiple Teams Ask Flyers About Walker and Seeler Package Trade
“There are teams that have contacted the Flyers about both Nick Seeler and Sean...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Fans Torn Over Mock Guentzel Trade Between Oilers and Penguins
NHL Network suggested a mock trade between the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins involving...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
The Importance of 60-Minute Hockey for the Oilers This Season
The Edmonton Oilers have struggled post all star break, especially in the second period....