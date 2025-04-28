Bouchard Huge in Oilers’ Game 4 Comeback Win Over the Kings

“Where are the Bouchard haters now?”, wrote Kevin McCurdy on social media after Evan Bouchard scored another two goals in an intense comeback win by the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night. Pete Blackburn wrote, “The Evan Bouchard experience is the world’s most insane roller coaster.” There were a lot more posts like that, as it was absolute theatre in Edmonton as the Oilers stormed back once again to beat the Kings 4-3 in overtime and even the series at 2-2.

McDavid said of Bouchard and Draisaitl being the keys near the end of the game: “Couple huge, huge plays, Bouch keeps that puck in & then he scores the goal. Leo does his thing. It was a fun win.”

This one felt over, and then in the final 40 minutes, the Oilers became a different team. Drastically outshooting the Kings in the third period and overtime, Bouchard scored twice in the third period, including the game-tying goal with just 29 seconds left. Drew Doughty fanned on a clearing attempt right into Bouchard’s wheelhouse, and Bouchard silenced critics (at least for a while) with his second straight in the game.

The Oilers came out firing in overtime and dominated play. It was perhaps one of the most one-sided OTs in recent memory and a penalty call with 2:26 remaining gave Edmonton a chance to cash in on their many opportunities. Leon Draisaitl capped off a four-point night (1G, 3A) by scoring his first career Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner, burying a McDavid rebound to complete the comeback. Speaking of McDavid, the captain quietly racked up two more assists, pushing his playoff total to 2-7-9 in just four games.

The Kings Got Tired and Let This One Get Away

Dominating for most of the night, LA went into a shell in the third period and simply couldn’t keep up in overtime, especially after leaning heavily on just three lines and four defensemen. Edmonton’s speed and pressure wore them down.

It was another comeback for the Oilers, and this one they didn’t give away or waste.

It’s now a best-of-three, with Game 5 set for Tuesday night in Edmonton, and momentum is fully on the Oilers’ side after back-to-back emotional wins. The Kings, meanwhile, have a very long flight home to think about how they let this one slip away.

The Oilers and Kings will face off again in Game 5 on Tuesday, April 29.

