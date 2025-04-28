Oilers Quick Hits: Pickard, Bouchard, and Game 4 vs. Kings

The Edmonton Oilers are set for a pivotal Game 4 tonight at Rogers Place, aiming to even their best-of-seven series against the Los Angeles Kings. Trailing 2-1, the Oilers will look to feed off their raucous home crowd, which has been dubbed “hockey heaven,” in what promises to be another electric playoff atmosphere.

One major storyline heading into the game is Evan Bouchard’s pursuit of franchise history. The 25-year-old defenseman, as polarizing as he is (two goals in Game 3), is just one game-winning goal away from breaking Paul Coffey’s record for most game-winners by an Oilers defenseman. Bouchard tied the record with a goal on Friday.

Another key contributor is Evander Kane, who is back from a sports hernia injury and had a huge game in Game 3. He scored a massive goal that was reviewed for goaltender interference but was allowed to stand. Kane is a playoff killer against the Kings, and if he can get going — while playing and intimidating and physical style –it’s a massive boost for the Oilers.

Oilers Lineup vs. The Kings in Game 4

Tonight’s projected lineup is expected to feature Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid, and Zach Hyman leading the charge up front, followed by Vasily Podkolzin, Leon Draisaitl, and Viktor Arvidsson on the second line. Kane will anchor the third line with Adam Henrique and Connor Brown, while Trent Frederic joins Mattias Janmark and Corey Perry on the fourth unit.

Calvin Pickard Oilers goaltender NHL Trade Talk

On defense, Bouchard will pair with Darnell Nurse, while Jake Walman skates with John Klingberg and Brett Kulak lines up alongside Ty Emberson. Calvin Pickard is expected to get the start in net after earning his second career postseason win in Game 3.

Frederic Calls Oilers Playoff Hockey “Hockey Heaven”

Frederic, who was acquired from the Boston Bruins and appears to have finally found his stride in the playoffs, is especially excited about playoff games in Edmonton. Calling the Ice District and the vibe around the city “hockey heaven,” Frederic seems to be loving his time (while short) in Edmonton. One has to wonder if he’s going to be keen to re-sign as a pending UFA.

With Bouchard chasing history and the Oilers fighting to tie the series, expect another memorable night at Rogers Place.

