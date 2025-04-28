NHL News
Penguins Part Ways wit Head Coach Mike Sullivan
The Pittsburgh Penguins have fired head coach Mike Sullivan. He’ll be a highly coveted coach this summer.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced they are parting ways with head coach Mike Sullivan. Sullivan, who had two years remaining on his contract, will become one of the more sought-after coaches this summer, with many insiders suggesting he’ll be a top candidate for several coaching vacancies.
“On behalf of Fenway Sports Group and the Penguins organization, I would like to thank Mike Sullivan for his unwavering commitment and loyalty to the team and City of Pittsburgh over the past decade,” Penguins president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement. “He will forever be an enormous part of Penguins history.”
TSN’s Chris Johnston noted that teams such as the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, and Philadelphia Flyers are all currently searching for head coaches. Additional vacancies could emerge after the first round of the playoffs.
The Rangers, in particular, could circle back to Sullivan. In 2021, Rangers GM Chris Drury reportedly waited to see if Sullivan would become available before hiring Gerard Gallant. Meanwhile, Sullivan’s ties to Boston — where his son-in-law, Charlie McAvoy, stars for the Bruins — add another layer of intrigue.
As one of the most respected and decorated coaches available, Sullivan is expected to have plenty of options. He will be at the top of many teams’ lists as they look to fill their vacancies. Kevin Weekes reports, “Per my conversations with several team owners, executives, and coaches, given the timing, 7B + NHL revenues and other factors, Sullivan can reset the coaches’ compensation market. Does he get to, or eclipse the high watermark 7M per season ?”
