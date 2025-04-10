Vancouver Canucks
Boeser Hints at Canucks Exit Following Missed Playoffs
Brock Boeser told the media that he believes his time with the Vancouver Canucks is likely over after the season.
The Vancouver Canucks’ playoff hopes officially ended Wednesday night, and with them, Brock Boeser may have played his final games in a Canucks uniform.
After a roller-coaster season that included injuries, internal drama, and unmet expectations, Vancouver was eliminated from postseason contention. For Boeser — the team’s longest-serving player — the loss likely brings with it the end of his run with the team. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent and he commented that he’s likely to test the market.
Boeser Says Re-Signing with Canucks Unlikely
“Honestly, it’s unlikely at this point,” Boeser told reporters when asked if he expects to remain with the Canucks after this season. “It sucks, it’s unfortunate. I’m just trying to play good hockey, and then I’ll worry about everything after that.”
The 28-year-old winger, who debuted with the Canucks in 2017 and has played 550 games with the club, is going to be worth more on the open market than the Canucks seem prepared to spend. General manager Patrik Allvin reportedly explored trade options ahead of the deadline but found little interest around the league. He made comments following the deadline that the offers would have made the media run out of the building. They were confusing comments, considering Allvin had to know they wouldn’t sit well with the winger.
Boeser Knows It’s Time to Move On
Boeser, who has 25 goals and 49 points this season, cited distractions and mental strain as major factors in his performance drop-off, admitting he’s even declined to speak with his agent until the offseason to stay focused. “I feel like I’m playing a lot better hockey recently, and I don’t want to get distracted,” he said.
For a player who once looked like a core piece of the Canucks’ rebuild, the end of the road in Vancouver appears near. It’s an unfortunate ending to his run with the team, but it sounds like both sides understand this might be the best move.
Next: Celebrini’s Hat Trick Makes History: Challenging Hutson for Calder
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Celebrini’s Hat Trick Makes History: Challenging Hutson for Calder
Macklin Celebrini scored a hat trick for the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, reminding...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Beat Blues 4-3: McDavid Returns, But Lose D-Man to LTIR
Connor McDavid and Edmonton Oilers earned a huge win over the red hot St....
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Is Yzerman’s Time Up as Red Wings’ General Manager?
The Detroit Red Wings are on the cusp of missing their ninth straight playoff...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Quinn Hughes Opens Up About Captaincy, Future With Canucks
Quinn Hughes talked about his future with the Vancouver Canucks and what might stop...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
Avalanche Loan Landeskog to AHL for Conditioning Stint
The Colorado Avalanche have loaned Gabriel Landeskog to the Colorado Eaglers of the AHL...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens Fans Track Demidov Arrival, to Debut vs NHL Megastar
Ivan Demidov is set to make Montreal Canadiens debut on Monday against the Chicago...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Is a Rebuild the Right Move for the Boston Bruins?
The Bruins have seen a falloff in their production recently. A retool may be...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
History Made as Canucks Beat Stars with 3 Goals in Final Minute
The Vancouver Canucks became the first team in NHL history to score three goals...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Ivan Demidov Leaving KHL to Join Montreal Canadiens
Ivan Demidov is officially leaving SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL to pursue his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Recall Noah Philp on Emergency Basis Amid Injury Woes
Oilers recall forward Noah Philp from AHL on an emergency basis, opting for reliability...