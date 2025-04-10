Boeser Hints at Canucks Exit Following Missed Playoffs

The Vancouver Canucks’ playoff hopes officially ended Wednesday night, and with them, Brock Boeser may have played his final games in a Canucks uniform.

After a roller-coaster season that included injuries, internal drama, and unmet expectations, Vancouver was eliminated from postseason contention. For Boeser — the team’s longest-serving player — the loss likely brings with it the end of his run with the team. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent and he commented that he’s likely to test the market.

Boeser Says Re-Signing with Canucks Unlikely

“Honestly, it’s unlikely at this point,” Boeser told reporters when asked if he expects to remain with the Canucks after this season. “It sucks, it’s unfortunate. I’m just trying to play good hockey, and then I’ll worry about everything after that.”

Brock Boeser likely to leave Canucks

The 28-year-old winger, who debuted with the Canucks in 2017 and has played 550 games with the club, is going to be worth more on the open market than the Canucks seem prepared to spend. General manager Patrik Allvin reportedly explored trade options ahead of the deadline but found little interest around the league. He made comments following the deadline that the offers would have made the media run out of the building. They were confusing comments, considering Allvin had to know they wouldn’t sit well with the winger.

Boeser Knows It’s Time to Move On

Boeser, who has 25 goals and 49 points this season, cited distractions and mental strain as major factors in his performance drop-off, admitting he’s even declined to speak with his agent until the offseason to stay focused. “I feel like I’m playing a lot better hockey recently, and I don’t want to get distracted,” he said.

For a player who once looked like a core piece of the Canucks’ rebuild, the end of the road in Vancouver appears near. It’s an unfortunate ending to his run with the team, but it sounds like both sides understand this might be the best move.

Next: Celebrini’s Hat Trick Makes History: Challenging Hutson for Calder