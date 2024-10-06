Flames Waive Jakob Pelletier: Fans and Analysts Question Choice

The Calgary Flames’ decision to place Jakob Pelletier on waivers has sparked an immediate reaction from fans and analysts, many of whom are questioning the team’s roster management. A somewhat surprising move, there is real concern that a team will claim the forward.

The Flames announced on Sunday that Pelletier, along with Cole Schwindt and Devin Cooley, would be waived as the team finalizes its roster for the upcoming season. The move suggests that Calgary intends to keep veteran defenseman Joel Hanley, 33, over the 23-year-old Pelletier, a former first-round pick.

Jakob Pelletier signs with Calgary Flames

Fans were quick to express their disappointment on social media. “There goes Jakob Pelletier? I was hoping he would be in the #Flames roster,” lamented one supporter. Others, like Darren Haynes of the Canadian Press, were baffled by the decision. “I’m stunned the Flames opted to keep 33-year-old No. 8 D Joel Hanley and expose Jakob Pelletier, 23, on waivers,” Haynes wrote. “I get he hasn’t stood out, but you’re rebuilding! How do you not err on the side of giving him one more year given his recent injuries?”

Catching up on today’s news and I’m stunned the Flames opted to keep 33-year-old No. 8 D Joel Hanley and expose Jakob Pelletier, 23, on waivers. I get he hasn’t stood out, but you’re rebuilding! How do you not err on the side of giving him one more year given his recent injuries. — Darren Haynes (@DarrenWHaynes) October 6, 2024

The frustration stems from Pelletier’s potential upside. Though he failed to record a point in four preseason games, the young winger showed flashes of promise last season with three points in 13 NHL appearances. Critics argue that opting for Hanley, who is seen as a temporary depth piece, is shortsighted and could jeopardize Pelletier’s development.

Is Waiving Pelletier a Mistake By the Flames?

As fans wait to see if Pelletier clears waivers, the debate around the Flames’ roster choices continues to intensify. Whether this decision comes back to haunt Calgary remains to be seen.

This is a forward that many feel could be a future core piece for the team. That still might be the case as he could clear. There were roughly 50 players waived by other NHL teams on Sunday. There are reasons teams cut players and Pelletier hasn’t shown enough to earn a regular NHL role.

But, if he is claimed and the Flames lose a prospect with real potential, it will be seen as a misstep as the club goes through its rebuild.

Next: Oilers’ Coach Talks NHL Plan for Noah Philp Amid AHL Assignment