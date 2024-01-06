Senators to Be Surprising Buyers Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline

Despite the fact that the team is sitting 29th in the NHL standings and dead last in the Atlantic Division, the Ottawa Senators are apparently going to be buyers this season. Looking to make a trade and seek reinforcements as the NHL trade deadline approaches on March 8, there is one thing the team is specifically looking for — a veteran.

According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, the team’s President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Steve Staios, expressed the desire to bring in a veteran presence to support their struggling roster. He noted the success of Claude Giroux as an example of the type of player the team needs more of. He says that the alternate captain is already proving to be a valuable asset. “We’ll be out (looking) and we’re being aggressive to try to identify those areas,” he said.

GM Steve Staios looking for veteran help to assist the Senators' young core, via @ottawasuncom https://t.co/qzc9SHJiHC — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 6, 2024

Speaking with Jason Gregor of Sports 1440, Staios emphasized the urgency of the upcoming deadline and recognizing opportunities. While it might seem odd that a team playing so badly would like to go shopping for players, Staios suggested the deadline wasn’t just an opportunity to add for contending teams. “Regardless of where you think your team is, I think (the deadline) is an important time to try to take advantage of certain situations, if they’re there,” he noted.

The Senators Are Looking for the Right Opportunities

He doesn’t want to force a fit, but if a team is dumping someone that can help the Senators moving forward, Staios will look at it. If that player has term and can help, perhaps the Sens are one of the few teams who will take on a contract. Stating that the team is aggressively exploring options to identify areas of improvement, the focus is on securing a good fit for the third line.

Beyond that, Staios wants someone capable of playing a significant role and providing leadership for the young players alongside Giroux.

Are the Senators Trying to Win This Season With Deadline Trades?

Acknowledging the importance of experienced leaders, Staios aims to guide the team’s youthful core towards a more promising future. While not technically out of reach, it’s going to be difficult for the team to reach the playoffs now. Still, Staios isn’t giving up. His intention is not only to address immediate concerns but more importantly, foster long-term growth and development within the organization.

In addition to potential trade acquisitions, the Senators are also expected to finalize the signing of Shane Pinto. The young talent is anticipated to ink a one-year deal close to the $800,000 qualifying offer he received last summer.

As the Senators navigate the trade market and secure key signings, their strategy is to build a well-rounded team. That group should be capable of sustained success in the competitive NHL landscape. It’s something they’ve struggled with despite high expectations. What they do at this season’s deadline is about today and tomorrow.

