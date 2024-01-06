Penguins Send Rem Pitlick to Blackhawks for a 2026 7th Round Pick

In a trade between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Penguins have acquired forward Rem Pitlick, 26, in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Pitlick, who recorded 15 points (6 goals and 9 assists) in 46 games with the Penguins during the 2022-23 season, now heads to Chicago.
Following injuries to Connor Bedard (fractured jaw) and Nick Foligno (fractured finger) in Friday’s game in New Jersey, the Blackhawks made the trade. It’s not clear yet if the two things are linked, but with seven players already on injured reserve, the team found themselves in a challenging situation. They were running out of options to address the growing list of sidelined players.
Meanwhile, this move adds to the Penguins’ draft assets. They now have a total of nine selections in the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft. The team already owns all seven of its original picks, including the acquired seventh-round pick from Chicago, and an additional third-round pick obtained in the Erik Karlsson trade with San Jose on August 6, 2023.
Pitlick Should Provide the Blackhawks With Some Depth
Pitlick’s journey to Chicago includes a stint with the Montreal Canadiens before becoming part of a three-team trade involving San Jose. Despite an impressive start with the Canadiens, Pitlick faced challenges last season, leading to a trade request. The Penguins, aiming to bolster their roster, claimed Pitlick and subsequently assigned him to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he showcased his scoring prowess with 24 points in 32 games.
The trade not only serves the Penguins’ and Blackhawks’ immediate needs but also reflects their strategic planning for the 2026 NHL Draft.
Next: Senators to Be Surprising Buyers Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline
More News
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Senators All-Too Familiar Struggles: Patience or Roster Overhaul?
In a familiar position and facing a challenging season despite offseason optimism, what are...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 23 hours ago
Red Wings at Crossroads: Yzerman’s Options at NHL Trade Deadline
As the Detroit Red Wings contemplate their playoff push or sell strategy; Yzerman's options...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Family Dynamics Slowing Nylander Negotiations with Maple Leafs
Family dynamics, specifically Michael Nylander's involvement are slowing William Nylander negotiations with the Maple...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Canucks’ Coach at Breaking Point with Kuzmenko Amid Trade Talk
Vancouver Canucks' Head Coach Rich Tocchet is at a breaking point with forward Andrei...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Matt Murray News May Make Maple Leafs Goalie Issue Tricky
Matt Murray is recovering, potentially ahead of schedule and the Toronto Maple Leafs aren't...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Oliver Kylington Joins AHL Wranglers Ahead of Flames Return
Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington joins the AHL Wranglers ahead of an imminent return...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 days ago
Insider Says 5 Devils Options Available in Deadline Goalie Trade
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman walked through 5 options for the New Jersey Devils in...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens’ Christian Dvorak to Miss Season, Faces Major Surgery
Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak is set to miss the remainder of the 2023-24...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
A League Of Their Own: PWHL Launch What Dreams Are Made Of
The PWHL officially launched and for many of the players, this is years of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
NHL All-Star Selection: Oilers 5 Legit Candidates for 2024 Game
The Edmonton Oilers have five legitimate candidates for 2024 NHL All-Star consideration. There's a...