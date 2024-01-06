Penguins Send Rem Pitlick to Blackhawks for a 2026 7th Round Pick

In a trade between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Penguins have acquired forward Rem Pitlick, 26, in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Pitlick, who recorded 15 points (6 goals and 9 assists) in 46 games with the Penguins during the 2022-23 season, now heads to Chicago.

Following injuries to Connor Bedard (fractured jaw) and Nick Foligno (fractured finger) in Friday’s game in New Jersey, the Blackhawks made the trade. It’s not clear yet if the two things are linked, but with seven players already on injured reserve, the team found themselves in a challenging situation. They were running out of options to address the growing list of sidelined players.

Meanwhile, this move adds to the Penguins’ draft assets. They now have a total of nine selections in the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft. The team already owns all seven of its original picks, including the acquired seventh-round pick from Chicago, and an additional third-round pick obtained in the Erik Karlsson trade with San Jose on August 6, 2023.

Pitlick Should Provide the Blackhawks With Some Depth

Pitlick’s journey to Chicago includes a stint with the Montreal Canadiens before becoming part of a three-team trade involving San Jose. Despite an impressive start with the Canadiens, Pitlick faced challenges last season, leading to a trade request. The Penguins, aiming to bolster their roster, claimed Pitlick and subsequently assigned him to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he showcased his scoring prowess with 24 points in 32 games.

The trade not only serves the Penguins’ and Blackhawks’ immediate needs but also reflects their strategic planning for the 2026 NHL Draft.

