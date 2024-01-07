The Ottawa Senators are sitting in the basement of the Eastern Conference in what’s been another disappointing season for the franchise. After hiring a new GM and a new coach, it now sounds like the next batch of changes are going to come on the ice ahead of the March 8 trade deadline. The Senators are candidates to be among the busier NHL teams at this season’s trade deadline.

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, Senators GM Steve Staios is becoming very aggressive on the trade market and is essentially open to moving anyone Sen who is not one of their younger core players.

Big test for @Senators tonight in Edmonton. Nothing close, but Sens GM Steve Staios has definitely let it be known he wants to be aggressive on the trade front. Makeup of the team needs to be changed. Won’t involve Ottawa’s young talent. Staios is in a lot of conversations. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 6, 2024

Darren Dreger on X:

“Big test for @Senators tonight in Edmonton. Nothing close, but Sens GM Steve Staios has definitely let it be known he wants to be aggressive on the trade front. Makeup of the team needs to be changed. Won’t involve Ottawa’s young talent. Staios is in a lot of conversations.”

While I don’t expect to see the likes of Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Jake Sanderson, Drake Batherson, Shane Pinto or Josh Norris moved, there are several Sens are who quickly emerging as trade candidates. Among them are the following:

The Sens were supposed to be a playoff team in 2023-24, and that hasn’t happened at all so Tarasenko, who signed a one-year deal to join Ottawa now quickly becomes a veteran rental option for a lot of contending teams.

Vladimir Tarasenko Senators trade talk

So far, in 33 games, the 32-year-old has scored eight times and recorded 24 points. Tarasenko has close to 100 games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience. No doubt, a lot of onlooking GMs will be interested in that part of his resume. His post-season production includes an impressive 64 points. That’s nothing to sneeze at.

Related: Senators to Be Surprising Buyers Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline

At $5 million against the cap, it’s likely Staios will have to retain some salary in any deal. That’s especially true if he’s out to get a decent return. If the assets are there, that seems like something the new owner will approve. Ottawa wants to turn things around quickly. As such, the club should be looking to do whatever they can to increase the acquisition price.

Tarasenko holds all the cards here. He has a full no-trade clause and so far, there’s been no confirmation Staios has approached the Russian winger to obtain a list of teams he’d be interested in joining. Expect that news to come around the All-Star Game in early February.

Joonas Korpisalo Might Have Been a Mistake by Senators

This will be a hard trade to pull off, but not necessarily impossible as Korpisalo is struggling in Canada’s capital. Frankly, Staios is likely already looking at creative ways to get his contract off the books. Korpisalo is owed $4 million annually through the 2027-28 season, and holds a modified no-trade clause that protects him from 10 teams.

There are a number of teams looking for more goalie depth. That helps Ottawa. However, those teams are also likely interested in much cheaper options. That doesn’t. If the Sens aren’t willing to simply dump the deal, Korpisalo’s performance this season has almost made him untradeable. He’s posted a 3.61 GAA and .889 Sv.% in 23 appearances.

There was some speculation the Columbus Blue Jackets or Edmonton Oilers would be interested if the Sens were willing to take back Jack Campbell or Elvis Merzlikins. So far there is no progression on those rumors. This is certainly something to keep an eye on as the trade deadline creeps closer.

A Dominik Kubalik Trade Offers Playoff Potential

28-year-old winger Dominik Kubalik is another pending free agent the Senators could move. Like Tarasenko, Kubalik will be on the radar of playoff-bound teams. He has recorded eight goals and 11 points in 35 games this season and is owed $2.5 million against the cap.

"We know we can score, we have a lot of talent up front. We just have to take care of the puck, do the little things, puck management, if we play the right way we have a great chance to win."



Dominik Kubalik on the #Sens playing a composed and calm game tonight pic.twitter.com/vkvNjkNhgg — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 2, 2024

The Czechia native does not have any trade protection and can be moved at will. Unfortunately, he’s not known as a crash-and-bang playoff style type of player so this trade could be a little trickier to pull off. However, in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games, Kubalik has eight points to show for. The potential to turn it on at the right time is there.

He’s only two seasons removed from a 20-goal campaign and did burst onto the scene in Chicago with a 30-goal rookie season. There’s certainly production in there some where. It’s just going to take a new coach and change of scenery to pull out of him all that untapped potential.

Ottawa Senators Could Be Busy at the NHL Trade Deadline

Sens fans should be buckling up as the next couple of months could have drastic impact on the make up of the roster. Staios and company are working the phones looking to see who has interest in their players. And, while these three Senators are likely all trade candidates, expect the unexpected. It sounds like almost anything is on the table at this point.

Next: Winnipeg Jets & Calgary Flames Linked to Deadline Blockbuster