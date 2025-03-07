Buffalo Sabres
Sabres Add Cozens, Gilbert to Senators for Norris, Bernard-Docker
The Ottawa Senators add Dylan Cozens, Dennis Gilbert, and a 2026 pick from the Buffalo Sabres for Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker.
The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Dylan Cozens and defenseman Dennis Gilbert, and a 2026 2nd-round pick from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forward Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker.
TRADE ALERT: The #Sens have acquired F Dylan Cozens, D Dennis Gilbert, and a 2026 2nd round pick from @BuffaloSabres in exchange for F Josh Norris and D Jacob Bernard-Docker.— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 7, 2025
Les #Sens ont acquis l’attaquant Dylan Cozens, le défenseur Dennis Gilbert et un choix de deuxième ronde… pic.twitter.com/Q46BP2zDk3
This is a blockbuster trade, but a bit of a risk for both teams. For the Sabres, they give up a forward who, if he finds his game, can be a huge goal scorer. For the Senators, there is no guarantee Cozens will ever get back to being a 30-goal guy.
Meanwhile, Norris has a huge issue staying healthy, and if he doesn’t, the Sabres could potentially take another swing and miss.
Norris, 25, has battled injuries in recent years but has remained healthy this season, posting 20 goals and 13 assists in 53 games. He brings a strong two-way presence, leading all Senators forwards with 133 hits while maintaining a 53.8% faceoff success rate.
Cozens, meanwhile, has struggled to match his breakout 2022-23 campaign, registering 29 goals and 78 points in 140 games since signing a seven-year, $49.7 million deal. The Senators are working hard to make the playoffs this season and they’re hoping Cozens is a big part of their push to get in.
Bernard-Docker has yet to establish himself as a full-time NHL contributor. He wraps up his tenure in Ottawa with five goals and 20 points in 129 games, averaging 15:06 of ice time and posting a -4 rating.
