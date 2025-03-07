Insider: Senators and Sabres Working On Deadline Blockbuster

According to NHL insider Kevin Weekes, the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators are reportedly working on a blockbuster trade that will include multiple pieces. He writes, “I’m told Senators and Buffalo Sabres are working a potential trade which may include forwards Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker.”

Josh Norris Senators trade talk

Could this be the deal that sends Dylan Cozens off the Sabres roster? There have been trade rumors surrounding Cozens for months, but it wasn’t clear if the Sabres would ultimately move him. Pierre LeBrun reports that Cozens is part of the conversations between the two teams.

Back in December, David Pagnotta noted that Norris may be the centerpiece of a “big impact, shake-up type of move.”

If not Cozens, JJ Peterka could be a piece coming back to the Senators. He is a pending RFA making $885K on the cap. He’s having another solid season with 19 goals and 51 points. This after he scored 28 goals during the 2023-24 season. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reports, “Kevyn Adams is trying to do something big and I heard Peterka’s name out there yesterday as a likely candidate. But I got crickets when I checked on Rangers side..”

This comes after news that the Buffalo Sabres just finalized a contract extension with veteran forward Jason Zucker. The Zucker deal is for two years and worth $4.75 million per season.

