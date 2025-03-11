Missed Opportunities: Takeaways as Oilers Lose to 3-2 to Sabres

The Edmonton Oilers lost 3-2 to the Buffalo Sabres — the worst team in the Eastern Conference — on Monday night, marking another frustrating turn after a big win over the Dallas Stars two nights earlier. Despite generating chances and hitting five posts, the Oilers couldn’t find the crucial third goal.

Here are the key takeaways from the game:

Missed Opportunities Cost the Oilers

Edmonton had plenty of chances to seize control and run away with this game but failed to capitalize. They were all over the Sabres in the early going, but Buffalo got the first goal when Stuart Skinner couldn’t control the puck on a Tage Thompson shot. Thompson cashed in his own rebound and scored his first of two on the night.

The Oilers tied it up when Darnell Nurse buried a one-timer for his fifth goal of the season. Buffalo scored again on a wicked wrist shot where Alex Tuch was left open in the slot, but the Oilers tied things up when Evan Bouchard scored on the power play. Thompson scored again to put the Sabres up 3-2. The Oilers couldn’t get the equalizer.

A depth goal or a well-timed save could have changed the outcome, but the execution wasn’t there in key moments. Edmonton failed to capitalize on several opportunities throughout the night and let a team they should have beaten get two points.

Goaltending Woes Continue as Skinner Struggled in Loss

Stuart Skinner is facing heat again after allowing three goals on just 17 shots. He struggled with his rebound control, had issues reading the play, and wasn’t there when the Oilers needed a big save.

Stuart Skinner Oilers vs. Sabres

Fans were divided on whether the loss was entirely on him, but his performance remains a concern. The Oilers chose not to make an upgrade in goal at the trade deadline and there is real concern the combination of Skinner and Calvin Pickard isn’t going to be good enough in the playoffs.

Defensive Issues Popped Up Again

Evan Bouchard had a nice goal on the power play, but coughed up the puck when two Sabres players chased him into the Oilers zone on Thompson’s second goal. It wasn’t necessarily on Bouchard that the goal was scored, but he’s being criticized for a lack of urgency.

His struggles this season have been magnified to the point many believe he’s costing himself potentially millions of dollars in a contract season. He wasn’t the only defenseman who struggled and the combination of Bouchard and Jake Walman wasn’t as good as Walman and Nurse was against Dallas.

Another Tough Road Trip Coming?

With this loss, Edmonton’s road trip started out poorly. Their last road trip was rough for the Oilers, and this one doesn’t get any easier. They’ll look to bounce back against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, but improvements in execution and defensive play will be essential.

The Oilers remain a team with high expectations, but continued inconsistency could prove they fail to meet them when it matters most.

Next: Aaron Ekblad Suspended 20 Games for Violating NHL Substance Policy