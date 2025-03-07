Former Maple Leaf Shoots Down Reunion at Trade Deadline

The Nashville Predators have made it clear that Ryan O’Reilly is unlikely to be traded—unless he expresses interest in a move. While O’Reilly does not hold a no-trade clause, the Predators are treating his situation as if he does, allowing him significant input on any potential deal. As such, it shouldn’t come as a shock that he might have turned down a trade offer or two, including one from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ryan O’Reilly shoots down Maple Leafs trade reuion

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that Nashville has been listening to trade offers but is not actively shopping the veteran center. O’Reilly remains committed to the Predators, but understands the position they are in and how disappointing their season has been. In the right situation, he might be open to moving on.

The Maple Leafs Wanted to Bring Back O’Reilly

One of the teams that reportedly explored a reunion was the Toronto Maple Leafs, who acquired O’Reilly in a previous deadline deal. He played 24 games — 13 regular season and 11 in the playoffs — with Toronto before leaving in the summer to sign with Nashville. He appreciated his time there but hinted he wasn’t a huge fan of being under such a microscope.

So, when the Leafs reached out about a trade, the former Leafs forward declined interest in a return to Toronto.

The New Jersey Devils have reportedly checked in on Ryan O'Reilly, but Nashville isn't in a hurry to trade him. @FriedgeHNIC talks about O'Reilly's situation in Nashville.@asgrimson | #NJDevils | #Smashville | #NHLTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/1eDBgisjao — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) March 7, 2025

This means the Leafs will have to pivot and look for another center. with Brock Nelson off the board and the cost for Brayden Schenn said to be ridiculously high, someone like Scott Laughton out of Philadelphia could be a fit.

With limited time left before the March 7 deadline, the Leafs and other teams must act fast if they hope to make a significant addition at center.

