NHL Trades and Rumors
Former Maple Leaf Shoots Down Reunion at Trade Deadline
The Toronto Maple Leafs have expressed interest in a Ryan O’Reilly reunion, but hte veteran forward wants no part of it. What now?
The Nashville Predators have made it clear that Ryan O’Reilly is unlikely to be traded—unless he expresses interest in a move. While O’Reilly does not hold a no-trade clause, the Predators are treating his situation as if he does, allowing him significant input on any potential deal. As such, it shouldn’t come as a shock that he might have turned down a trade offer or two, including one from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that Nashville has been listening to trade offers but is not actively shopping the veteran center. O’Reilly remains committed to the Predators, but understands the position they are in and how disappointing their season has been. In the right situation, he might be open to moving on.
The Maple Leafs Wanted to Bring Back O’Reilly
One of the teams that reportedly explored a reunion was the Toronto Maple Leafs, who acquired O’Reilly in a previous deadline deal. He played 24 games — 13 regular season and 11 in the playoffs — with Toronto before leaving in the summer to sign with Nashville. He appreciated his time there but hinted he wasn’t a huge fan of being under such a microscope.
So, when the Leafs reached out about a trade, the former Leafs forward declined interest in a return to Toronto.
The New Jersey Devils have reportedly checked in on Ryan O'Reilly, but Nashville isn't in a hurry to trade him. @FriedgeHNIC talks about O'Reilly's situation in Nashville.@asgrimson | #NJDevils | #Smashville | #NHLTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/1eDBgisjao— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) March 7, 2025
This means the Leafs will have to pivot and look for another center. with Brock Nelson off the board and the cost for Brayden Schenn said to be ridiculously high, someone like Scott Laughton out of Philadelphia could be a fit.
With limited time left before the March 7 deadline, the Leafs and other teams must act fast if they hope to make a significant addition at center.
Next: Oilers Not Done Deadline Shopping, Looking for Top-6 Winger
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 27 minutes ago
Latest on Bruins and Brad Marchand as Trade Deadline Deals Fall
The Boston Bruins continue to explore signing Brad Marchand, but are also talking trades...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 48 minutes ago
Oilers Not Done Deadline Shopping, Looking for Top-6 Winger
The Edmonton Oilers aren't done shopping at the trade deadline and are looking for...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 hour ago
“Done” Rantanen Deal with Stars Falling Apart, Hurricanes Pivoting
The trade that everyone thought was happening Thursday night to bring Rantanen to the...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 10 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Rangers, Avs and Rantanen to Stars
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 6: Rantanen to Stars, Nelson to Avs, Walman to...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 11 hours ago
Islanders Trade Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche
It is being reported that Brock Nelson is being traded to the Colorado Avalanche....
-
Boston Bruins/ 12 hours ago
Bruins Trade Brazeau to Wild in Deal for Khusnutdinov, Lauko
The Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild made a trade as Justin Brazeau is headed...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 14 hours ago
Interesting Details Surface in Walman Trade to Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are acquiring Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks, but there...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Insider Says Oilers Working on Trade with Sharks for Jake Walman
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period says the Edmonton Oilers are working on a...
-
Boston Bruins/ 17 hours ago
Bruins “Open” to Marchand Trade, Avs in … as Well as on Crosby?
The Bruins aren't ruling out a Brad Marchand trade and one insider linked the...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Maple Leafs Place Ryan Reaves on Waivers Amid Trade Moves
The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Ryan Reaves on waivers ahead of the NHL...