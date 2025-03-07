NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Oilers, Leafs, Flyers, Stars, Bruins

In the final hours of the NHL Trade Deadline, there are plenty of storylines worth keeping an eye on. The deal between the Dallas Stars and Mikko Rantanen has gone sideways; the Edmonton Oilers aren’t done, the Bruins are still talking about Brad Marchand deals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to find a move to make. What are the Philadelphia Flyers going to do, and who else is worth watching on Friday?

Top NHL Trade Deadline Roundup Story:

Stars and Rantanen Deal Hits Huge Snag

The Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars agreed to make a trade that would send superstar forward Mikko Rantanen to the Stars. The details of the trade were not made public in the event it wasn’t finalized. Why would it not be finalized? The trade was contingent on an extension being worked out between Dallas and Rantanen’s camp.

That hasn’t happened.

If there is no extension, there is no trade, and Chris Johnston notes, “It sounds like other avenues are now being explored on the Rantanen front.”

Oilers Trying to Find Cap Room for Another Trade?

Sportsnet’s Mark Spector writes that the Oilers are trying to make another deal ahead of the deadline. They’re looking for a top-six winger, but cap space is a huge issue.

He writes, “Oilers can still be active, but it’s got to be dollar in dollar out, per @PuckPedia tweet below.” He added a few names the Oilers might try to move: Evander Kane ($5.1M AAV), Jeff Skinner ($3M AAV), and John Klingberg ($1.75 M AAV).

Laughton Marchand Rantanen trade deadline

Bruins and Marchand Decision Coming Down to the Wire

Pierre LeBrun of TSN notes that the Boston Bruins are still trying to figure out what to do about Brad Marchand’s situation with the team. He believes the Bruins are talking about an extension and a trade, but it’s coming down to the write.

LeBrun thought the Colorado Avalanche were interested, but are no longer a likely destination after they spent significant trade assets to acquire Brock Nelson. He adds that the Los Angeles Kings have surfaced as a possibility.

What’s Happening with the Flyers? Maple Leafs Interested?

Darren Dreger reports, “Flyers update. Big ask on Ristolainen. 1st, prospect and player. Decent chance he stays in Philly. Hard to replace. Teams that missed on Nelson are circling on Laughton and the price is a haul.” LeBrun adds that the Flyers are being patient when it comes to Scott Laughton.

The trade market thin at center and as teams strike out on other options, Laughton will become more attractive, despite the fact he’s really a third-line guy. Toronto and Winnipeg among the teams in the mix and reports that the Leafs struck out on a Ryan O’Reilly reunion means they might be running out of options.

