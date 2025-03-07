Oilers Not Done Deadline Shopping, Looking for Top-6 Winger

As per TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, the Edmonton Oilers’ additions made before the trade deadline aren’t the only ones the team is trying to make. After adding Trent Frederic, Max Jones, and Jake Walman, it is being reported that the Oilers want to add a top-six winger ahead of the deadline comes and goes.

Rishaug writes:

“I’d expect Oilers to be hunting around for some top 6 forward help, but given the cap scenario will be tricky. Need to move some players out to make it happen and that’s tough with all the NMC’s. Don’t believe we’ll see anything on the goaltending front and D is likely set.”

Following the Walman trade and the team taking on his full $3.4 million cap hit, the Oilers seem willing to dip into their LTIR money. That means they have just under $2 million to spend before they have to move a player out in any trade. For example, someone like Mikko Rantanen is out if the Hurricanes don’t retain 50% and take a contract back. That said, Ryan Donato could be an option if Chicago takes a small contract back.

Ryan Donato Blackhawks trade Oilers

Can the Oilers Get Wingers to Waive Their No-Trade Ahead of the Deadline?

The issue for the Oilers is how many of their forwards have leverage in trade discussions. Their most expensive forwards all have no-move protection. There is talk the Oilers could try to find a way for Jeff Skinner to waive his no-move given that playoff action seems unlikely. At this point, he has not been asked to waive.

The Oilers don’t have other players they can or are willing to send out in a trade, beyond small contracts like Kasperi Kapanen, Vasily Podkolzin, or Connor Brown. The Oilers could trade Corey Perry, but there’s no reason to do so given how productive he’s been this season.

