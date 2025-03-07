Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Not Done Deadline Shopping, Looking for Top-6 Winger
The Edmonton Oilers aren’t done shopping at the trade deadline and are looking for a top-six winger to play with Leon Draisaitl.
As per TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, the Edmonton Oilers’ additions made before the trade deadline aren’t the only ones the team is trying to make. After adding Trent Frederic, Max Jones, and Jake Walman, it is being reported that the Oilers want to add a top-six winger ahead of the deadline comes and goes.
“I’d expect Oilers to be hunting around for some top 6 forward help, but given the cap scenario will be tricky. Need to move some players out to make it happen and that’s tough with all the NMC’s. Don’t believe we’ll see anything on the goaltending front and D is likely set.”
Following the Walman trade and the team taking on his full $3.4 million cap hit, the Oilers seem willing to dip into their LTIR money. That means they have just under $2 million to spend before they have to move a player out in any trade. For example, someone like Mikko Rantanen is out if the Hurricanes don’t retain 50% and take a contract back. That said, Ryan Donato could be an option if Chicago takes a small contract back.
Can the Oilers Get Wingers to Waive Their No-Trade Ahead of the Deadline?
The issue for the Oilers is how many of their forwards have leverage in trade discussions. Their most expensive forwards all have no-move protection. There is talk the Oilers could try to find a way for Jeff Skinner to waive his no-move given that playoff action seems unlikely. At this point, he has not been asked to waive.
The Oilers don’t have other players they can or are willing to send out in a trade, beyond small contracts like Kasperi Kapanen, Vasily Podkolzin, or Connor Brown. The Oilers could trade Corey Perry, but there’s no reason to do so given how productive he’s been this season.
Next: “Done” Rantanen Deal with Stars Falling Apart, Hurricanes Pivoting
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 minute ago
Oilers Not Done Deadline Shopping, Looking for Top-6 Winger
The Edmonton Oilers aren't done shopping at the trade deadline and are looking for...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 17 minutes ago
“Done” Rantanen Deal with Stars Falling Apart, Hurricanes Pivoting
The trade that everyone thought was happening Thursday night to bring Rantanen to the...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 9 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Rangers, Avs and Rantanen to Stars
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 6: Rantanen to Stars, Nelson to Avs, Walman to...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 10 hours ago
Islanders Trade Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche
It is being reported that Brock Nelson is being traded to the Colorado Avalanche....
-
Boston Bruins/ 11 hours ago
Bruins Trade Brazeau to Wild in Deal for Khusnutdinov, Lauko
The Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild made a trade as Justin Brazeau is headed...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Interesting Details Surface in Walman Trade to Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are acquiring Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks, but there...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Insider Says Oilers Working on Trade with Sharks for Jake Walman
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period says the Edmonton Oilers are working on a...
-
Boston Bruins/ 16 hours ago
Bruins “Open” to Marchand Trade, Avs in … as Well as on Crosby?
The Bruins aren't ruling out a Brad Marchand trade and one insider linked the...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Maple Leafs Place Ryan Reaves on Waivers Amid Trade Moves
The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Ryan Reaves on waivers ahead of the NHL...
-
New York Rangers/ 20 hours ago
Reilly Smith Traded Back to Golden Knights in Deadline Deal
Reilly Smith is heading back to the Vegas Golden Knights after a trade with...