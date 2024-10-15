Are Fans Really Calling for Oilers to Make Crazy Coaching Change?

As the Edmonton Oilers sit at the bottom of the NHL standings with an 0-3 record, the panic among fans is already setting in, apparently fueling calls from some fans for an early coaching change. In a recent article for The Athletic, Allan Mitchell highlighted the swirling rumors that new GM Stan Bowman might make a surprising move by bringing in Joel Quenneville as head coach. It’s insane, it’s controversial, and it’s unnecessary. That makes it right in the wheelhouse of something the Oilers might inevitably do.

Mitchell writes, “Some Oilers fans are convinced the first big move by Bowman will be the announcement of Joel Quenneville as the team’s new head coach. That would be a shocking development this early.”

Admittedly, I’ve not seen the rumors beyond what Mitchell mentions here. So too, he adds that it’s not a change anyone should expect. With that in mind, there might be little to these comments. Yet, and even though all logic suggests the Oilers wouldn’t dare, there is an underlying sense in Edmonton that continued losses could lead to a panic move.

The Oilers wouldn’t ever actually consider firing Kris Knoblauch and bringing in Joel Quenneville, would they?

Considering the circumstances surrounding Quenneville’s departure from the Florida Panthers amid misconduct allegations when he was the coach in Chicago, it would be insane to imagine the Oilers going there. However, the team went there when they hired Stan Bowman as the new general manager. And, no one should be shocked if Bowman eventually brings in his own people.

The Oilers Have Never Cared About Public Perception

While Mitchell urges patience, Oilers fans aren’t always as optimistic. And, many tend to think the worst when it comes to management, executive, and coaching hires. The team has never been one to care about how something looks. Frankly, optics are not a concern for this franchise.

This is a team that brought in Evander Kane when no one else would touch him out of San Jose. They also signed Corey Perry after a somewhat scandalous exit from Chicago. Both signings have arguably worked, but they were controversial at the time. From there, they hired an ostracized Bowman, who also had a controversial past, and hiring Joel Quenneville would be just another decision the Oilers wouldn’t be afraid to make.

Is a Change Even Necessary for the Oilers?

The Oilers have struggled with intensity and urgency in their opening games, a hangover from last season’s disappointing playoff run. The team’s belief that their skill alone can carry them has often gotten them into trouble early and last season, that meant firing a coach who had a decent record until a rough patch changed how everyone viewed him.

All that said, it’s way too early to be thinking about a coaching change. And, the idea that Quenneville is the guy seems preposterous. Are fans thinking this is something that might actually happen? Or, are these members of Oilers Nation just assuming the worst?

While discussions about trades, like acquiring defenseman Timothy Liljegren, and the Oilers have been linked to names like Justin Schultz, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Mark Giordano, a change behind the bench is well down the list of priorities. If anything, this issue is on the players and management for not playing up to their potential and giving Knoblauch a weaker team than the one he took to the playoffs.

Jumping to conclusions after just three games is right up the alley for fans who think the sky is falling. Patience is key here and the Oilers will get a chance to right the ship on Tuesday. A controversial hire like Quenneville seems like the last thing this Oilers’ team should do.

Next: Early Season Numbers Hint at a Troubling Trend for Oilers