The Toronto Maple Leafs’ defense was crucial in their 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The ice time distribution among defensemen revealed interesting strategies, particularly as Coach Craig Berube navigates early games. Coach Berube is still learning about the Maple Leafs and their defensemen. How are Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe, Morgan Rielly, and his other defensemen being deployed?

This post will focus on the defensemen’s ice time and analyze which players Berube leaned on during the game.

Coach Berube Is Learning His Players: It Takes Time

The Maple Leafs are only three games into the season, and much of the early action has involved experimenting with different lineups and pairings. Players are still adjusting, learning to gel within new systems, and understanding their linemates’ tendencies. But trends are already emerging—most notably, which players head coach Berube seems to favor.

We’re beginning to see who he trusts to answer the call in critical moments and how well players adapt to his systems. As these dynamics unfold, the team’s identity will become more evident. What are we learning about how Berube deploys the defense so far?

Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s Emergence on the Power Play Is Interesting

The standout defensive performance came from Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who led all defensemen with 25:02 ice time, including 3:50 on the power play. Ekman-Larsson replaced Morgan Rielly on the top power-play unit during the team’s third opportunity, and the results were promising. Although the team didn’t score, the flow was good. With his offensive prowess on full display, Ekman-Larsson is making a case for more power-play minutes going forward.

Jake McCabe’s Play Has Been Consistent

Jake McCabe played a solid 24:10, including 4:34 on the penalty kill. McCabe’s ice time decreased slightly as the game went on. Still, his reliability in defensive situations made him a key player, particularly when the team was protecting their lead in the third period.

Morgan Rielly’s Time Has Been Reduced

Surprisingly, Rielly played only 20:08 in the game, with just 2:25 on the power play. Should Ekman-Larsson continue to excel in his power-play role, Rielly’s ice time could take a hit. His third-period ice time was the lowest among defensemen at 6:14. That might indicate that Berube may be considering adjustments to his usage.

Morgan Rielly is a key defenseman for the Maple Leafs and coach Craig Berube

Depth Defensemen Faced Ice Time Cuts

Simon Benoit and Conor Timmins saw significantly reduced roles in the Penguins game, playing 12:35 and 14:56, respectively. Both defensemen were used sparingly in the third period, especially after the Penguins made it a one-goal game. Benoit didn’t see the ice after Pittsburgh’s second goal, and Timmins’ minutes were controlled throughout the game.

What’s Next for the Berube and the Maple Leafs?

With a day off before their next game, the Maple Leafs can fine-tune their systems, especially their power play, where Ekman-Larsson’s emerging role could provide a spark. It will also be interesting to see if Coach Berube sticks with his current defensive pairings. Or will changes be made to maximize ice time distribution as the team prepares for future games?

The team’s defensive pairings are a work in progress. However, we’re learning more about Berube and his coaching style as each game passes.

