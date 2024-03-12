Rempe Faces Suspension, MacDermid Calls Out Rangers’ Forward

New York Rangers’ rookie Matt Rempe is in hot water following a controversial hit that led to a five-minute major penalty for elbowing and a game misconduct during the team’s 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on Monday. The incident involved a forceful elbow to Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, prompting the NHL Department of Player Safety to schedule a hearing for Rempe on Tuesday. He is likely facing a suspension.

NY Rangers’ Matt Rempe will have a hearing today for elbowing New Jersey’s Jonas Siegenthaler. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 12, 2024

The altercation occurred just 22 seconds after Erik Gustafsson‘s goal, where Rempe screened Devils goalie Kaapo Kahkonen. Rempe aggressively approached Siegenthaler, who dumped in a puck, and delivered a high elbow to the jaw. The nature of the hit raised concerns about player safety and potential consequences for Rempe.

Devils’ Kurtis MacDermid was not at all happy with Rempe’s actions, seeking retribution for a previous hit on teammate Nathan Bastian in a prior matchup against the Rangers. MacDermid called for accountability, emphasizing the need for players to “answer the bell” after such incidents.

Furthermore, MacDermid criticized Rempe’s conduct during the game misconduct, highlighting Rempe waving goodbye as a disrespectful gesture. This sentiment was echoed by Devils coach Travis Green, who suggested that there may have been intent to injure Siegenthaler, characterizing the incident as predatory.

Rempe Faces Suspension, But For How Long?

As the league reviews the incident, Rempe’s short-term future in the Rangers’ lineup hangs in the balance, and the rookie faces potential disciplinary action. While he’s got no reported history of discipline in the NHL, the league has to look at his 10-game sample size and talk to him about the plays he’s made where he’s walked the line of getting in trouble.

Matt Rempe elbow suspension Rangers

The fallout from this hit has sparked debates about letting someone go too far before they finally cross over the line and become dangerous to play against. This was a clear hit to the head that will earn him time. If the NHL wants to ensure he learns something early in his career, three to five games at minimum is probably where this suspension should start.

