Rempe Faces Suspension, MacDermid Calls Out Rangers’ Forward

New York Rangers’ rookie Matt Rempe is in hot water following a controversial hit that led to a five-minute major penalty for elbowing and a game misconduct during the team’s 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on Monday. The incident involved a forceful elbow to Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, prompting the NHL Department of Player Safety to schedule a hearing for Rempe on Tuesday. He is likely facing a suspension.
The altercation occurred just 22 seconds after Erik Gustafsson‘s goal, where Rempe screened Devils goalie Kaapo Kahkonen. Rempe aggressively approached Siegenthaler, who dumped in a puck, and delivered a high elbow to the jaw. The nature of the hit raised concerns about player safety and potential consequences for Rempe.
Devils’ Kurtis MacDermid was not at all happy with Rempe’s actions, seeking retribution for a previous hit on teammate Nathan Bastian in a prior matchup against the Rangers. MacDermid called for accountability, emphasizing the need for players to “answer the bell” after such incidents.
Furthermore, MacDermid criticized Rempe’s conduct during the game misconduct, highlighting Rempe waving goodbye as a disrespectful gesture. This sentiment was echoed by Devils coach Travis Green, who suggested that there may have been intent to injure Siegenthaler, characterizing the incident as predatory.
Rempe Faces Suspension, But For How Long?
As the league reviews the incident, Rempe’s short-term future in the Rangers’ lineup hangs in the balance, and the rookie faces potential disciplinary action. While he’s got no reported history of discipline in the NHL, the league has to look at his 10-game sample size and talk to him about the plays he’s made where he’s walked the line of getting in trouble.
The fallout from this hit has sparked debates about letting someone go too far before they finally cross over the line and become dangerous to play against. This was a clear hit to the head that will earn him time. If the NHL wants to ensure he learns something early in his career, three to five games at minimum is probably where this suspension should start.
Next: Analyzing the NHL’s Decision on the John Tortorella Suspension
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Nick Robertson Frustrated With Maple Leafs Waiver Moves
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson has grown increasingly frustrated by how often he's...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Ottawa Senators Could Reunite With Former Norris Trophy Winner
In this article, we look at a potential reunion between the Ottawa Senators and...
-
NHL Features/ 1 day ago
Analyzing the NHL’s Decision on the John Tortorella Suspension
Reviewing the NHL's decision on the John Tortorella suspension for two games. Did they...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Chemistry vs. Big Splashes: Oilers Found Right Deadline Balance
The Edmonton Oilers made deadline additions, but also kept their full roster in tact....
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Light at the End of the Tunnel: Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks may have missed the playoffs this season, but there's still a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Might Have Had Different Trade Brewing for Adam Henrique
The Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks pulled off a multi-player, multi-team deal at the...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Cautiously Inactive: Evaluating the Ottawa Senators Trade Deadline
Ottawa was expected to be busy at the NHL Trade Deadline, but Steve Staios...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
Top 5 Winners of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline
There was plenty of action at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline but which teams...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 3 days ago
Reaction to Devils Trade for Kaapo Kahkonen
In this article, we react to the San Jose Sharks' trade for Kaapo Kahkonen...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Trade Deadline Moves: A Step Forward or Backward?
With three new faces in orange and blue many still question, did GM Ken...