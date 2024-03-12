Rangers’ Matt Rempe Suspended 4 Games for Ugly Elbow Hit

New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe has been suspended for four games following a dangerous elbow to the head of New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler. The incident occurred during a recent game, leading to Rempe’s ejection with a game misconduct.

NY Rangers’ Matt Rempe has been suspended for four games for elbowing New Jersey’s Jonas Siegenthaler. https://t.co/Wy1In85pj4 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 12, 2024

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety reviewed the footage, calling Rempe’s hit a deliberate and forceful elbow to Siegenthaler’s head. They note that video footage shows it is evident that Siegenthaler, while releasing the puck from his own zone, attempts to stop up and brace for the impending hit from Rempe. Despite Siegenthaler’s defensive posture, Rempe intentionally dangerously raises his elbow, resulting in a significant impact and causing injury.

The league’s decision to suspend Rempe for four games reflects the severity of the infraction and the potential harm inflicted on Siegenthaler.

Matt Rempe elbow suspension Rangers

While some fans will argue this is a bit much for a player who has no history of discipline in the NHL and may have tried to hold up on the hit, it’s hard to dispute what looks like an intentional elbow. Proving and intent to injure is difficult, but Rempe has walked the line of questionable hits in his short 10-game NHL career. His suspension not only reflects the NHL’s attempted commitment to player safety but also sends a clear message about the consequences of dangerous plays on the ice.

Is Rempemania Over?

As the Rangers move forward without Rempe for the next four games, questions arise about how this will impact his career. In a short period, he’s become quite popular for the sheer number of fights he’s been willing to engage in and the physical manner in which he plays. But, now that he’s been suspended for four games, he’s going to need to re-examine his approach.

There are good things to playing on the edge. But, there are big issues once you cross over.

