Recapping 2024 NHL Free Agency For The Calgary Flames

This year’s free agency has been one of the most exciting periods hockey fans have experienced in some time. With the salary cap increasing, teams look to make the moves that will put them over the edge, as a total of more than one billion dollars was spent on player contracts today.

For the first time in NHL history over a BILLION dollars was spent in a single day. ???? pic.twitter.com/FQmc7OJ2Ot — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 1, 2024

For the Calgary Flames, they have been surprisingly active making depth signings that fill certain holes throughout their lineup. The team is in a rebuild and had about $29 million of cap space to work with. GM Craig Conroy stood by his promise of signing players to short-term deals but still made an effort to bring in players to help with the team’s current situation. Let’s recap all the major signings the Flames have made throughout today’s free-agent frenzy.

Anthony Mantha, Right Winger

The Flames signed Anthony Mantha right when free agency opened at noon ET. The 29-year-old forward signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the club. Mantha is an intriguing player who had a bounce back this season as in 74 games, he scored 23 goals and 44 points split between the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights.

The Flames played it smart to give Mantha a one-year deal. Around the 2024 Trade Deadline, the Capitals decided to cash in on Mantha’s value, trading him to the Golden Knights for a 2nd and 4th-round pick. There’s no reason why the Flames can’t do the same if Mantha has a good stint in Calgary.

Overall, Mantha’s size and offensive skill allow him to be a potential complementary piece for players such as Jonathan Huberdeau. He provides an extra option for the wing and can be flipped by next season’s trade deadline for more assets. He also provides veteran mentorship which is proven to be important during a rebuild. Since it’s a one-year deal, there’s no risk for the Flames even if he doesn’t pan out fully.

Jake Bean, Defenseman

Jake Bean signed a two-year contract with an AAV of $1.75 million. The 26-year-old defenseman is a Calgary native and is the son of former CSEC and Flames CEO John Bean. He also played the majority of his junior hockey with the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL. He then went on to be drafted in the first round, 13th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The #Flames have signed defenceman Jake Bean to a two-year contract! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 1, 2024

In 72 games for Columbus this season, Bean recorded four goals and 13 points. He likely slots in on Calgary’s third pair as Bean has had a rough last few seasons defensively, but he’ll be going to a team where the pressure to perform won’t be as high.

Bean is simply another defense option that can benefit from a change of scenery. With Oliver Kylington likely not coming back, it opens up the opportunity for Bean to showcase some of his talents through his play. He’s still quite young and his stock can potentially rise if given a bigger role. He also gets the chance to play for his hometown team which is quite exciting.

It’s a potential low-risk, high-reward scenario for the Flames as Bean’s cap hit is less than two million dollars per season. Who knows? If allowed to play consistent minutes, Bean could potentially flourish into a top-4 defenseman for the Flames throughout this rebuild.

Flames Sign Yegor Sharangovich To Contract Extension

This is not a free-agent signing, but rather a major task that the Flames have crossed off their list. The team has announced that they’ve signed Yegor Sharangovich to a five-year contract extension with an AAV of $5.75 million per season.

Sharangovich was acquired by the Flames from the New Jersey Devils in the 2023 off-season for veteran Tyler Toffoli. It’s safe to say that Conroy’s first-ever trade as GM aged amazingly as Sharangovich recorded career highs in both goals and points this season. Getting the 26-year-old signed was a huge priority for the Flames and they get it done today.

The contract itself is a great value deal. The Flames get a player who is just entering their prime and has a high offensive ceiling. It wouldn’t be surprising if Sharangovich is a consistent 25-30 goal scorer throughout this contract, as he’s made the most out of his change of scenery.

Sharangovich is a huge part of the Flames’ future and getting a contract extension done is a huge win for both parties. If the Flames waited until the season started, there would’ve been the risk of negations going south and Calgary being forced to shop him. By getting this deal done, Conroy once again proves that his vision of a long-term plan is right on track.

Devin Cooley, Goaltender

Devin Cooley was another name the Flames added today. The team signed the goaltender to a two-year deal with an AAV of $775k.

Congratulations to Devin Cooley on agreeing to terms on a 2-year contract ($400/$775 and $775k one way 2nd year) with the Calgary #Flames Flames! #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/2bPOxCbQ3J — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) July 1, 2024

Cooley, 27, went undrafted and mostly bounced between the AHL and ECHL throughout his hockey career. However, this season he got an opportunity to play for the San Jose Sharks, where he played 6 games for the organization. Cooley had a record of 2-3-1 with a .870 save percentage.

He likely will be the third goalie for the Flames behind Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf. Cooley is a great addition to Calgary’s depth chart in net and adds insurance when injuries occur.

Additional Depth Signings By The Flames

In addition to all these, the Flames also signed forwards Ryan Lomberg and Martin Frk to contracts. Lomberg gets two years with an AAV of $2 million while Frk got a one-year deal with an AAV of $775k.

Flames fans are pretty excited to see Lomberg returning to the team. The 29-year-old Stanley Cup champion played 11 games with the Flames between 2017 and 2019 recording only one assist. He then went to Florida and carved a solid role for himself as a 4th line gritty forward.

Lomberg is the exact type of player you want to have during a rebuild. He adds a veteran presence and is a great player in the locker room. It’s important to surround youth with players that have experience winning and Lomberg is exactly that. His cap hit is a bit high at 2 million, but with the amount of cap space Calgary has, it’s not an issue.

As for Frk, he spent the last few seasons overseas in the Swiss-A league. His last stint in North America was in the AHL where he spent time with the Springfield Thunderbirds, scoring 30 goals and 64 points in 67 games.

Frk has played 124 games in the NHL split with the Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings. He again adds a veteran presence and more forward depth never hurts. Frk at this point is a depth piece that likely bounces between the Wranglers and Flames as their 13th or 14th forward.

