The Nashville Predators have resigned 27-year-old defenseman Alexandre Carrier. As per Pierre LeBrun, Carrier was offered a three-year contract with $3.75 million AAV. He would be paid $4.6 million in his first year, $3.85 million in his second, and $2.8 million in his third.

What Does This Mean for the Predators?

After the addition of Brady Skjei in free agency this afternoon, Nashville has given themselves a very solid defensive core. Carrier has proven himself as a helpful piece to the young Predators’ core.

Related: Predators and Saros Agree to Terms on 8-Year Extension

The Quebec native tallied four goals and 16 assists in 73 games last season. Carrier played on average 19 minutes per game and was able to maintain a plus/minus of +7. He has shown to be extremely productive offensively, as demonstrated by hi rookie season in which he put up 30 points (three goals, 27 assists).

Playing on the right side, Carrier is the perfect linemate for captain Roman Josi on the powerplay. With a height of 5’11”, Carrier speeds past his opponents unnoticed and can easily set up plays on the blue line. His unpredictability can destroy even the perfect line strategies on the opposing team, allowing scoring chances for his squad.’’

Carrier Deal Might Be An Overpay But Is Good in the Long Run

While $3.75 million might seem like a lot for a defenseman who is barely above the 200-career-game mark, Carrier has manifested himself into a player who deserves such a lucrative contract. He recorded 20 points (4 goals, 16 assists) in 73 games in the 2023-24 season, marking his fourth year as a full-time NHL player. This was an improvement of two goals, nine assists, and 11 points compared to the 2022-23 campaign. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound defenseman also averaged 18:48 of ice time per game, the third-highest among the team’s defensemen.

The Nashville Predators have resigned 27-year-old defenseman Alexandre Carrier

With the Predators loading up their lineups with players such as Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, it is quite clear that the franchise is looking to make a run in next season’s playoffs. The former fourth-round pick has 16 games of playoff hockey under his belt and he has not wasted one game with a bad performance.

In those 16 games, he played on average 22 minutes a night and tallied eight points (one goal and seven assists). When it came to choosing what players were going to be resigned this offseason,it was evident that Carrier would be one of the first.

Next:Ex-Leafs Samsonov Signed By Vegas: Why He Could Be Great