Reaction Across NHL Over Ekblad’s Retaliatory Hit on Hagel

The Florida Panthers’ Game 4 victory has been overshadowed by a controversial hit from defenseman Aaron Ekblad on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel. This incident has sparked widespread reaction across the NHL community. Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said he was tired of talking about a hit every game, but others have been much more vocal.

In a tense and increasingly hostile playoff series, emotions boiled over when Ekblad delivered a high forearm shiver to Hagel, sending him down the tunnel. Despite the dangerous and seemingly intentional nature of the hit, no penalty was assessed on the play — a decision that left many, including Cooper, stunned.

The retaliation appeared to stem from Hagel’s late hit on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov in Game 3, for which Hagel was suspended one game. However, Ekblad’s response has sparked a fierce debate about player safety and officiating in this year’s postseason.

Former NHL defenseman Chris Pronger weighed in on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “Have seen this forearm shiver a number of times but usually not from this position. I would need more angles but this looks like a forearm to the chin. And completely in Ekblad’s control to avoid the head. The fact there was NO penalty is a tough look. Might get a DoPS call”

Analyst Justin Bourne of Sportsnet also criticized the hit, saying, “I think it’s a bad hit,” and speculated Ekblad could face a two-game suspension.

Are the Playoffs Getting Out of Control?

The 2 Mutts Podcast revealed they spoke with seven active playoff players who expressed frustration with officiating. “The refs are becoming a huge part of who wins on a nightly basis because of the calls they miss & the bad calls they are calling,” they said. “Players don’t know what game they are going to be playing in.”

Ryan Whitney, never one to hold back, said: “I can not believe Florida won that game. Ekblad could have been kicked out… What the hell did we just watch?”

This is not the only series that has gotten nasty. Fighting on the bench between the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals might be the most viral moment of the first round thus far.

Despite the controversy, Ekblad stayed in the game and played a pivotal role in the Panthers’ comeback. Florida scored twice in 11 seconds — mirroring Tampa Bay’s earlier rally.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has yet to announce whether discipline will be handed down, but all eyes will be on how the league responds.

Do you think the NHL will issue a suspension for Ekblad’s hit?

