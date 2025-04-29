Taking A Look at Every Wildcard Team’s Performance So Far

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are where underdogs often shine bright against their expectations, and this year is no different. With the first few games in the record books, each team has shown multiple reasons why fans should believe in them more. They’ve thrown punches at the higher-seeded teams and are fighting to keep their seasons alive.

Whether your team is in or out of the playoffs this year, you have to side with at least one wildcard this postseason. We’ll break down each of the four wildcard teams’ performances so far—Montreal, Ottawa, Minnesota, and St. Louis—and show what each has in store for their next few games.

Wild Card Playoff Teams

Canadiens’ Frustrations Fueling Their Offense

The Montreal Canadiens have surprised many in this year’s playoffs, showing resilience despite clinching the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. After dropping the opening two games against the powerhouse Washington Capitals, the Habs struck back in game three at the Bell Centre with a 6-3 win. Rookie Jakub Dobeš delivered a fabulous effort in his NHL playoff debut after replacing the injured Sam Montembeault. Tensions boiled over as a heated bench-side brawl broke out in Game 3, mainly between Montreal’s Josh Anderson and Washington’s Tom Wilson.

Looking at the NHL’s youngest playoff roster, the Canadiens have held their own so far. Stars Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki have combined for four goals and one assist so far. Trade deadline addition Alexandre Carrier has a goal and an assist, while rookie Lane Hutson has three assists. Montreal was without Montembeault for Game 5, as his injury status remains uncertain.

Logan Thompson was back in the lineup for Washington, and the Capitals took Game 4. The series is now 3-1 for Washington.

Ottawa Fights to Stay Alive in a Heated Battle of Ontario

The Ottawa Senators have shown remarkable resilience in their return to the playoffs after an eight-year absence. Facing the Atlantic Division-winning Toronto Maple Leafs, the Sens dropped the first three games—two of which went to overtime. However, they avoided a sweep on home ice with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory. Jake Sanderson scored the game-winning goal, marking his first career playoff tally. Tim Stützle scored early in the game while Linus Ullmark made 31 saves to push the Sens to a crucial game five.

Despite being down 3-1 in the series, the Sens youthful roster has been nothing but determined. Captain Brady Tkachuk has led by example, providing both leadership and offense with two goals and one assist. The team’s ability to push the Leafs to three OTs in four games is beyond impressive. As they head back to Toronto, the Sens will look to ride their momentum and keep their upset hopes alive.

Wild Aim to Regain Momentum After Tough OT Loss Evens Series

The Minnesota Wild have exploded offensively in their series against the Vegas Golden Knights. After a 4-2 loss in game 1, the Wild bounced back with a commanding 5-2 victory in game 2. Kirill Kaprizov‘s two goals in game 3 gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead in the series after another 5-2 contest. Filip Gustavsson was instrumental, making 30 saves to help secure the win. Matt Boldy and Marco have both shone bright as the young core continues to impress.

Kirill Kaprizov Wild

However, the Wild saw their 2-1 lead evaporate after falling 4-3 in overtime as Ivan Barbashev netted the game-winner for Vegas. With the series now tied at 2-2, Minny will look to regain the upper hand in game 5. The team’s blend of youth energy and veteran leadership will be crucial as they aim to advance further in the first round. With Marc-Andre Fleury in the lineup, the Wild may go all in to give Fleury what he deserves—another Stanley Cup.

St. Louis Evens Series with Strong Home Performance in Game 4

The St. Louis Blues have shown strength in their first-round series against the Presidents’ Trophy Winnipeg Jets. After dropping games one and two on the road, the Blues returned home and dominated game 3 with a 7-2 contest. They took Game 4 by a 5-1 score. In Game 3, Pavel Buchnevich led the charge with a hat trick and an assist while Cam Fowler recorded five points. Jordan Binnington made 16 saves to give the Blues their first win of the series.

The offensive depth and defensive contributions have been key to their revival. With a balanced lineup and strong performances, the Blues are poised to continue their push to the second round for the first time since 2022.

