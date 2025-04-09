Avalanche Loan Landeskog to AHL for Conditioning Stint

The Colorado Avalanche have loaned Gabriel Landeskog to the AHL’s Colorado Eagles for a conditioning assignment. With three games remaining in the Avalanche’s season, the news suggests that Landeskog will play his three games in the AHL (perhaps as many as five with an extension) and return in time to join the Avs for the playoffs.

Gabriel Landeskog has been loaned to the Colorado Eagles (AHL) on a conditioning assignment. pic.twitter.com/FgEu05vIiY — x – Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 9, 2025

This is a huge deal for the Avalanche, as Landeskog hasn’t played a game since the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

In May 2023, a cartilage transplant was required to address ongoing issues with his knee. He’s been fighting in rehab ever since, seemingly close to a potential comeback, but often running into delays. Over the past several weeks, he’s been skating more frequently, and recently, he was taking part in full pracitces and filling in for top guys.

Gabriel Landeskog Avalanche return

Colorado’s PHWA chapter has also nominated Landeskog for the Masterton Memorial Trophy this season. That trophy is awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey. Needless to say, Landeskog will have a solid chance of winning considering what he’s been through, and should he make his NHL return.

Next: Canadiens Fans Track Demidov Arrival, to Debut vs NHL Megastar