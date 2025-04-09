Oilers Quick Hits: Injury News, Skinner Return, Pickard Honoured

The Edmonton Oilers will be without several key players for Wednesday night’s matchup against the St. Louis Blues, but there’s optimism on the horizon as the regular season winds down. The top guys are skating with the team, and their returns are close.

The list of Oilers players out reads like a bad dream. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Ekholm, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Stuart Skinner, Trent Frederic, John Klingberg, and Evander Kane are out because of injury or illness.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Nugent-Hopkins is doubtful for tonight due to illness. He joins the rest of Edmonton’s top stars on the sidelines—all of whom are considered day-to-day and expected back before the end of the regular season.

McDavid and Draisaitl could be back within a few days to a week, with the team prioritizing rest and health ahead of the playoffs.

Some Positive News for the Oilers

There’s positive news on the goaltending front, as Stuart Skinner skated this morning and is reportedly feeling good. While he won’t dress tonight, there’s a strong chance he’s available by Friday. In his absence, Calvin Pickard continues to hold down the fort—and he’s being recognized for it.

Calvin Pickard Oilers goaltender NHL Trade Talk

Pickard was announced as Edmonton’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which honors perseverance, dedication, and sportsmanship. Now on his 12th pro team, Pickard is having his best NHL season to date. A well-liked figure around the league and in the Oilers locker room, he’s a fitting choice for the honor.

McDavid, Draisaitl, Ekholm, Skinner, and Evander Kane were all at the morning skate, so their respective returns are not far off. When they eventually get healthy, there will be an influx of All-Stars, and the hope is they can each play a couple of regular-season games, fully healed for the postseason, which they can clinch tonight with a win.

Noah Philp will suit up for the Oilers in an emergency recall situation.

Despite a depleted lineup for tonight’s game, the Oilers are focused on recovery and fine-tuning before the post-season begins. Knoblauch remains confident, and while there is still a chance to fall in the standings and, in the worst-case scenario, a potential wild card spot, things are still trending in the right direction for Edmonton.

