Quick Hits: 4 Nations Final Updates on Hughes, McAvoy, Tkachuk

The 4 Nations Face-Off final is fast approaching, and key updates are emerging from Team USA’s camp. While Matthew Tkachuk and Auston Matthews hit the ice, Brady Tkachuk was absent on Wednesday due to injury. Meanwhile, Charlie McAvoy remains hospitalized, and Quinn Hughes will not travel to Boston as previously speculated.

Tkachuk and Matthews Hit the Ice, Brady Absent

Matthew Tkachuk and Auston Matthews took part in Team USA’s practice ahead of the highly anticipated 4 Nations Face-Off final. However, Brady Tkachuk was absent, reportedly dealing with a lower-body injury sustained against Sweden.

It is believe his absence is a precautionary measure by the team and he will play Thursday night. That said, this is a situation that remains fluid and something worth keeping an eye on. Brady Tkachuk’s status for the Final between Team Canada and Team USA has not been officially announced.

Kyle Connor Will Play in The Top Six

With Brady not on the ice, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor wore a white practice jersey. That is traditionally done by top-six forwards. He may be the player asked to take on a bigger role if Brady can’t go or there is another injury in the top six.

Team Canada vs Team USA 4 Nations

The Boston Bruins confirmed that defenseman Charlie McAvoy remains hospitalized with an infection in his right shoulder and a significant AC joint injury. Despite his condition improving with IV antibiotics, he will not play in the final—a tough break after his standout performance against Canada earlier in the tournament.

Quinn Hughes Will Not Travel to Boston to Join 4 Nations

Contrary to previous reports, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports that Quinn Hughes will not be joining Team USA in Boston. Head coach Mike Sullivan did say that Hughes was on his way Tuesday, but it is expected that the coach will offer an update after practice today.

It was confirmed that Hughes had just returned to Vancouver and would not make another cross-country trip unless he was cleared to play. Hughes remains focused on his recovery, stating he feels “close to where [he] wants to be.” Chris Johnston reports, “Here’s where things stand on Quinn Hughes: Team USA is still working through the process of trying to bring him to Boston for the #4Nations championship. Hughes has been skating during the break and the U.S. wants all of the best available options.”

With the final just over 24 hours away, all eyes remain on Team USA’s roster adjustments as they prepare to take on Canada in what is going to be a highly-watched rematch from one of the wildest games in recent memory. Team USA is hoping President Trump will make an appearance at their match against Canada, claiming his “51st state” rhetoric has been “an inspiration.” GM Bill Guerin said, “We would love it if President Trump was in attendance…. We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff and listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can.”

