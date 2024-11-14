Possible Trade Options for Bruins as Hampus Lindholm Out “Weeks”

The Boston Bruins have taken a significant blow as defenseman Hampus Lindholm will be sidelined for weeks due to a lower-body injury. Head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed the news on Wednesday, revealing the timeline for Lindholm’s recovery. “It’s going to be weeks,” Montgomery stated. “So, ‘weeks’ is plural. Don’t ask me next week, please.”
? Coach Montgomery provided an update on Hampus Lindholm following today's #NHLBruins practice in Dallas: "Hampus is lower-body injury. It's going to be weeks." pic.twitter.com/WodSdmSAfw— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 13, 2024
Lindholm sustained the injury while blocking a shot from St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk on Tuesday night. The puck struck his left knee, forcing him out of the game after just eight minutes of ice time. It was later reported that Lindholm suffered a fractured kneecap.
This loss is a huge setback for the Bruins, as Lindholm has been a pivotal player this season. The 30-year-old blueliner has been more involved offensively, already matching last season’s total of three goals in just 17 games. He ranks among the team’s top contributors at even strength, tying for second in 5-on-5 goals (three) and fourth in 5-on-5 points (six).
Will the Bruins Try to Replace Lindholm?
With Lindholm out, the Bruins have called up Jordan Oesterle to fill his spot. However, if the Bruins seek a more experienced replacement, potential trade targets include Anaheim’s Cam Fowler, Columbus’ Ivan Provorov, and Pittsburgh’s Marcus Pettersson. Each brings a unique skill set and all have been in the rumor mill as potential trade options. Pettersson and Provorov would be rentals, but Fowler has some time remaining on his contract.
All are left-shot defensemen who might be better options than what the Bruins currently have. However, all would require Boston to make salary cap moves if Lindholm isn’t placed on LTIR.
