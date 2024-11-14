The start of the Boston Bruins’ 2024-25 season has sparked questions about whether they’re operating at the level of a well-oiled machine or if signs of dysfunction are creeping in. Despite a decent 17 games under their belt with an 8-7-2 record, this season’s performance has not come close to the regular-season dominance fans saw in previous years. Last season, the Bruins were a force, setting franchise records and consistently securing wins. This season, they’ve struggled to maintain that momentum, and their recent record places them significantly below the regular-season standards the Bruins have established in the past.

While the public call-out of David Pastrnak attracted attention, one of the big questions surfacing is if Brad Marchand is a problem. Whether it’s his attitude or his contract, something seems off.

Signs of Tension: Montgomery and Marchand’s Public Exchange

One incident in particular has raised concerns about potential friction within the team. During a recent series, head coach Montgomery and Marchand had a heated exchange on the bench, with Montgomery even making minor physical contact with Marchand. NHL insiders, including Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, expressed surprise at the visible tension. Physical contact between a coach and player, especially in a heated moment, is rare in today’s NHL, and such exchanges can sometimes signal deeper, unresolved issues.

Montgomery’s blowup at Marchand raises the issue of fallout within the Bruins.

It’s unclear whether this moment will have lasting effects on the team. However, with Marchand negotiating a new contract, some have wondered if incidents like this might impact his decision-making. The Bruins are at a crossroads, and whether these signs of tension translate into lasting dysfunction or fade away could define their season.

Might Marchand Even Irritate His Teammates?

The idea of Marchand potentially being as irritating to his teammates as he is to opponents is interesting, especially in light of the recent visible tension with Coach Montgomery. Known for his aggressive, instigating play style, Marchand has long been a divisive figure in the league. Teammates usually appreciate his tenacity and skill, as he’s often a catalyst for team energy. However, locker room dynamics can be more complicated. Sometimes, players with an “irritating” or abrasive style on the ice can, over time, rub even teammates the wrong way—particularly if frustrations are mounting from underwhelming performances or internal conflict.

Marchand’s passionate approach can occasionally cross into territory that might be challenging to manage within his own team, especially in a season where the Bruins have struggled to maintain the cohesion and dominance they once had. Montgomery’s recent outburst with Marchand might signal that frustrations are boiling over.

Coaches often avoid public confrontations to maintain player morale, so this exchange could suggest more going on behind the scenes. Montgomery’s frustration with Marchand remains unclear; it’s possible that his gritty playing style, which makes him a pest to opponents, can also be mentally exhausting to his team, especially in moments of tension. Marchand’s persona brings energy but might also challenge team chemistry if not everyone buys into that intensity. Given that Marchand is now in a leadership role as team captain, his approach on and off the ice faces additional scrutiny within the locker room.

What Lies Ahead for the Bruins?

As the Bruins work to balance a younger roster while aiming to keep key players happy, how they handle internal challenges like this will be critical. With a tougher-than-expected record and an evolving team dynamic, the road ahead may not be smooth. Whether the Bruins can course-correct or if these issues will continue to simmer remains to be seen—but for now, fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see how Boston’s season unfolds.

There’s no clear evidence of significant rifts for now, but a season filled with struggle could amplify these dynamics. How the Bruins navigate this balance will be a storyline to watch, particularly with Marchand at the helm.

