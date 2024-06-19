As per a report by Elliotte Friedman, “Not sure what’s out there — still on plane — but hearing Pierre-Luc Dubois is being traded to Washington.” TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports: “Hearing Kings and Caps finalizing a trade involving Pierre-Luc Dubois and Darcy Kuemper.” He adds, “The trade is one for one: PLD for Kuemper. No salary retained.”
Dubois’s full no-move was kicking in July 1 so he didn’t have to waive but am told he’s excited for the trade to Washington, says LeBrun in a follow-up tweet.
Dubois, the third-overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, had an inconsistent first season with the Kings, tallying 16 goals and 24 assists for a total of 40 points. He has been seen as a major letdown for the organization after being acquired from the Winnipeg Jets in a trade. Prior to joining the Kings, he recorded consecutive 60-point seasons with the Jets.
Dubois has seven seasons remaining on his deal at a cap hit of $8.5 million, and is still owed $59.0M in actual salary.
